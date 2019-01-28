Marriott International : Opens Element Detroit

By Stephen Nakrosis



Element Hotels, part of Marriott International (MAR), on Monday said it opened Element Detroit at the Metropolitan.

The new hotel incorporated The Metropolitan, a 92-year-old building that had sat abandoned for 40 years. The new hotel has 110 studio and one-bedroom guest rooms, a rooftop bar and patio and private event spaces.

Marriott's Element hotels feature decor and artwork from repurposed and recycled materials, with every light bulb in the building an LED. Guests are provided with environmentally conscious body lotion, shampoo, conditioner and soap, and each bathroom features low-flow faucets and toilets, the company said.

The property is being managed by Azul Hospitality of San Diego, Calif.

