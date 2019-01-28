Log in
News Summary

Marriott International : Opens Element Detroit

01/28/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Element Hotels, part of Marriott International (MAR), on Monday said it opened Element Detroit at the Metropolitan.

The new hotel incorporated The Metropolitan, a 92-year-old building that had sat abandoned for 40 years. The new hotel has 110 studio and one-bedroom guest rooms, a rooftop bar and patio and private event spaces.

Marriott's Element hotels feature decor and artwork from repurposed and recycled materials, with every light bulb in the building an LED. Guests are provided with environmentally conscious body lotion, shampoo, conditioner and soap, and each bathroom features low-flow faucets and toilets, the company said.

The property is being managed by Azul Hospitality of San Diego, Calif.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 120 M
EBIT 2018 2 380 M
Net income 2018 1 995 M
Debt 2018 8 878 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 19,73
P/E ratio 2019 17,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,19x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 37 473 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL1.19%37 473
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-0.06%21 282
ACCOR3.80%12 749
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.48%10 441
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)10.55%9 277
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.01%7 430
