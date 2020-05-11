Marriott International : Posts Lower 1Q Profit as 25% of Hotels Remain Shut Amid Pandemic

By Dave Sebastian



Marriott International Inc.'s profit for the first three months of the year fell as the Covid-19 pandemic has led it to shut its hotels for the duration of the health crisis.

The world's largest hotel operator Monday posted net income of $31 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $375 million, or $1.09 a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted earnings were 26 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 97 cents a share, or 87 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Comparable systemwide revenue per available room, a closely watched industry metric also known as RevPAR, fell 22.5% for the quarter as the pandemic has battered tourism and travel. The metric fell 19.5% in North America and 30.4% in other parts of the world. In April, worldwide RevPAR fell about 90%, and about a quarter of Marriott's hotels are currently closed.

Average daily rate, another performance indicator that tracks average revenue per occupied room, fell 1.5%. Occupancy declined 14.5%.

"Looking at our occupancy and booking trends, it appears that lodging demand in most of the rest of the world has stabilized, albeit at very low levels," Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said.

In Greater China, where the crisis started unfolding in late January, occupancy fell 37.1% to 24.5%, while it fell 18.4% elsewhere in Asia Pacific.

North American occupancy fell 12.4% to 56.7% for the quarter, the company said. Europe occupancy fell 15.3% to 47.5%, while Caribbean and Latin America occupancy fell 12.2% to 52.2%. Middle East and Africa occupancy fell 10.3% to 58.3%.

The Bethesda, Md., company said revenue fell 6.6% to $4.68 billion. Analysts were targeting $4.14 billion.

Marriott and other hotels have reduced tens of thousands of jobs in an effort to steer their businesses through the pandemic.

Marriott last week said it will receive a $920 million cash infusion under amended co-brand credit-card agreements with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and American Express Co. The company said it will record the cash as deferred revenue that will be available to fund its operations.

