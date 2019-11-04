Marriott International : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter

By Maria Armental

Marriott International Inc. reported a 23% drop in profit for the third quarter and lowered its view for a crucial metric in the hospitality industry, as growth in the hotel business cools off.

Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott -- the world's largest hotel company, with some 7,200 properties -- now expects comparable revenue per available room, adjusted for currency fluctuations, at the low end of its guidance of 1% to 2% growth.

Chief Executive Arne M. Sorenson said the company expects the metric to be flat to up 2% world-wide in 2020.

Marriott said the growth rate has moderated across its markets. It added that political demonstrations in Hong Kong have constrained growth as well.

In the latest quarter, the company reported comparable revenue per available room rose 1.5% world-wide, within the company's guidance for 1% to 2%.

Marriott said Monday that third-quarter profit fell 23% to $387 million, or $1.16 a share. On an adjusted basis, profit fell to $1.47 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.49 a share in adjusted profit.

The company now expects $5.87 to $5.90 a share in earnings for the year, down from $5.97 to $6.06 a share. That guidance doesn't include any gain on the sale of the St. Regis New York hotel, which Marriott sold to the Qatar Investment Authority for $310 million though it will continue to manage the property.

Marriott disclosed in May that Mr. Sorenson had been diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer. He has continued to work while undergoing treatment.