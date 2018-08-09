Marriott International : Q2 2018 10-Q

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
FORM 10-Q
_______________________________________
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period from
to
Commission File No. 1-13881
_________________________________________________
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
_______________________________________
|
Delaware
|
52-2055918
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
|
(IRS Employer
|
incorporation or organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
10400 Fernwood Road, Bethesda, Maryland
|
20817
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
(Zip Code)
(301) 380-3000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
_______________________________________
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YesNo
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). YesNo
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer Non-accelerated filerAccelerated filer
(Do not check if a smaller reporting company)
Smaller Reporting Company Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YesNo
Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 346,988,137 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding at July 25, 2018.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Page No.
|
Part I.
|
Financial Information (Unaudited):
|
Item 1.
|
Financial Statements
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income -
|
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
|
3
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -
|
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
|
4
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets -
|
as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
5
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows -
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017
|
6
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7
|
Item 2.
|
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
24
|
Forward-Looking Statements
|
24
|
Item 3.
|
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
40
|
Item 4.
|
Controls and Procedures
|
40
|
Part II.
|
Other Information:
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
41
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
41
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
|
50
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
52
|
Signature
|
53
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months EndedJune 30, 2018
Base management fees Franchise fees
Incentive management fees
June 30, 2017
Six Months EndedJune 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
$
300 $
285 $
573 $ 549
475
408
892763
176
155
331 295
|
Gross fee revenues
|
951
|
848
|
1,796
|
1,607
Contract investment amortization
(13)
(12)
(31) (23)
|
Net fee revenues
|
938
|
836
|
1,765
|
1,584
Owned, leased, and other revenue
423
448
829 876
|
Cost reimbursement revenue
|
3,985
|
3,927
|
7,758
|
7,663
5,346
5,211
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other-direct Depreciation, amortization, and other General, administrative, and other Merger-related costs and charges Reimbursed expenses
10,352 10,123
334
350
670 706
58
71
112122
217
234
464 446
18
21
5272
3,979
3,791
7,814 7,487
Gains and other income, net 114
Interest expense (85)
Interest income 6
Equity in earnings 21
744
1,240 1,290
25
17325
(73)
(160) (143)
8
1115
12
34 23
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
796
|
716
|
1,298
|
1,210
(290) (350)
Provision for income taxes
(186)
(227)
|
NET INCOME
|
$
610
|
$
489
|
$
1,008
|
$
860
$ $ $
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
Earnings per share - diluted
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE
1.73$ 1.71 $ 0.41$
1.29$ 1.28 $ 0.33$
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
2.83$ 2.25
2.80 $ 2.23
0.74$ 0.63
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
|
Net income
|
$
610
|
$
489
|
$
1,008
|
$
860
|
Reclassification of losses (gains), net of tax
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
1
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(399)
|
162
|
(247)
|
350
|
Derivative instrument adjustments, net of tax
|
11
|
(6)
|
8
|
(8)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net
|
of tax
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(2)
|
Pension and postretirement adjustments, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
(385)
|
156
|
(223)
|
341
|
Comprehensive income
|
$
225
|
$
645
|
$
785
|
$
1,201
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2018
ASSETSCurrent assets
Cash and equivalents
Accounts and notes receivable, net Prepaid expenses and other
December 31, 2017
$
366 $ 383
2,1741,973
264 235
|
Assets held for sale
|
13
|
149
Property and equipment, net Intangible assets
Brands
Contract acquisition costs and other
2,817 2,740
1,9581,793
5,8425,922
2,598 2,622
Equity method investments Notes receivable, net Deferred tax assets Other noncurrent assets
17,543 17,751
638734
121 142
17193
596 593
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable
Accrued payroll and benefits Liability for guest loyalty programs Accrued expenses and other
616 $ 398
834783
1,176 1,214
2,1772,121
1,101 1,291
Long-term debt
Liability for guest loyalty programs Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred revenue
Other noncurrent liabilities Shareholders' equity
Class A Common Stock Additional paid-in-capital Retained earnings Treasury stock, at cost
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
8,375 7,840
3,3142,819
567 605
645583
2,198 2,610
5
5,7285,770
8,363 7,242
(11,011)(9,418)
(244) (17)
23,844 $ 23,846
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.