Marriott International : Q2 2018 10-Q

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No. Part I. Financial Information (Unaudited): Item 1. Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income - Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 4 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 6 Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 7 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 24 Forward-Looking Statements 24 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 40 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 40 Part II. Other Information: Item 1. Legal Proceedings 41 Item 1A. Risk Factors 41 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 50 Item 6. Exhibits 52 Signature 53

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months EndedJune 30, 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees

Incentive management fees

June 30, 2017

Six Months EndedJune 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

$

300 $

285 $

573 $ 549

475

408

892763

176

155

331 295

Gross fee revenues 951 848 1,796 1,607 Contract investment amortization

(13)

(12)

(31) (23)

Net fee revenues 938 836 1,765 1,584 Owned, leased, and other revenue

423

448

829 876

Cost reimbursement revenue 3,985 3,927 7,758 7,663 5,346

5,211

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other-direct Depreciation, amortization, and other General, administrative, and other Merger-related costs and charges Reimbursed expenses

10,352 10,123

334

350

670 706

58

71

112122

217

234

464 446

18

21

5272

3,979

3,791

7,814 7,487

4,606 4,467 9,112 8,833 OPERATING INCOME740

Gains and other income, net 114

Interest expense (85)

Interest income 6

Equity in earnings 21

744

1,240 1,290

25

17325

(73)

(160) (143)

8

1115

12

34 23

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 796 716 1,298 1,210 (290) (350)

Provision for income taxes

(186)

(227)

NET INCOME $ 610 $ 489 $ 1,008 $ 860 $ $ $

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

Earnings per share - diluted

CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

1.73$ 1.71 $ 0.41$

1.29$ 1.28 $ 0.33$

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

2.83$ 2.25

2.80 $ 2.23

0.74$ 0.63

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Net income $ 610 $ 489 $ 1,008 $ 860

Reclassification of losses (gains), net of tax 3 1 16 1

June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (399) 162 (247) 350 Derivative instrument adjustments, net of tax 11 (6) 8 (8) Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax - (1) - (2) Pension and postretirement adjustments, net of tax - - - - Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (385) 156 (223) 341

Comprehensive income $ 225 $ 645 $ 785 $ 1,201 See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2018

ASSETSCurrent assets

Cash and equivalents

Accounts and notes receivable, net Prepaid expenses and other

December 31, 2017

$

366 $ 383

2,1741,973

264 235

Assets held for sale 13 149 Property and equipment, net Intangible assets

Brands

Contract acquisition costs and other

2,817 2,740

1,9581,793

5,8425,922

2,598 2,622

Goodwill 9,103 9,207

Equity method investments Notes receivable, net Deferred tax assets Other noncurrent assets

17,543 17,751

638734

121 142

17193

596 593

$ 23,844 $ 23,846

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable

Accrued payroll and benefits Liability for guest loyalty programs Accrued expenses and other

$

616 $ 398

834783

1,176 1,214

2,1772,121

1,101 1,291

5,904 5,807

Long-term debt

Liability for guest loyalty programs Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred revenue

Other noncurrent liabilities Shareholders' equity

Class A Common Stock Additional paid-in-capital Retained earnings Treasury stock, at cost

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

8,375 7,840

3,3142,819

567 605

645583

2,198 2,610

5

5

5,7285,770

8,363 7,242

(11,011)(9,418)

(244) (17)

2,841 3,582 $

23,844 $ 23,846

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.