Marriott International : Q2 2018 10-Q

08/09/2018 | 07:50am CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549_______________________________________

FORM 10-Q

_______________________________________

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from

to

Commission File No. 1-13881

_________________________________________________

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________________

Delaware

52-2055918

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

10400 Fernwood Road, Bethesda, Maryland

20817

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(301) 380-3000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

_______________________________________

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YesNo

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). YesNo

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Non-accelerated filerAccelerated filer

(Do not check if a smaller reporting company)

Smaller Reporting Company Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YesNo

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 346,988,137 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding at July 25, 2018.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

Part I.

Financial Information (Unaudited):

Item 1.

Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income -

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets -

as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows -

Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

24

Forward-Looking Statements

24

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

40

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

40

Part II.

Other Information:

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

41

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

41

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

50

Item 6.

Exhibits

52

Signature

53

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months EndedJune 30, 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees

Incentive management fees

June 30, 2017

Six Months EndedJune 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

$

300 $

285 $

573 $ 549

475

408

892763

176

155

331 295

Gross fee revenues

951

848

1,796

1,607

Contract investment amortization

(13)

(12)

(31) (23)

Net fee revenues

938

836

1,765

1,584

Owned, leased, and other revenue

423

448

829 876

Cost reimbursement revenue

3,985

3,927

7,758

7,663

5,346

5,211

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other-direct Depreciation, amortization, and other General, administrative, and other Merger-related costs and charges Reimbursed expenses

10,352 10,123

334

350

670 706

58

71

112122

217

234

464 446

18

21

5272

3,979

3,791

7,814 7,487

4,606

4,467

9,112

8,833

OPERATING INCOME740

Gains and other income, net 114

Interest expense (85)

Interest income 6

Equity in earnings 21

744

1,240 1,290

25

17325

(73)

(160) (143)

8

1115

12

34 23

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

796

716

1,298

1,210

(290) (350)

Provision for income taxes

(186)

(227)

NET INCOME

$

610

$

489

$

1,008

$

860

$ $ $

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

Earnings per share - diluted

CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE

1.73$ 1.71 $ 0.41$

1.29$ 1.28 $ 0.33$

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

2.83$ 2.25

2.80 $ 2.23

0.74$ 0.63

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Net income

$

610

$

489

$

1,008

$

860

Reclassification of losses (gains), net of tax

3

1

16

1

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(399)

162

(247)

350

Derivative instrument adjustments, net of tax

11

(6)

8

(8)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net

of tax

-

(1)

-

(2)

Pension and postretirement adjustments, net of tax

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(385)

156

(223)

341

Comprehensive income

$

225

$

645

$

785

$

1,201

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2018

ASSETSCurrent assets

Cash and equivalents

Accounts and notes receivable, net Prepaid expenses and other

December 31, 2017

$

366 $ 383

2,1741,973

264 235

Assets held for sale

13

149

Property and equipment, net Intangible assets

Brands

Contract acquisition costs and other

2,817 2,740

1,9581,793

5,8425,922

2,598 2,622

Goodwill

9,103

9,207

Equity method investments Notes receivable, net Deferred tax assets Other noncurrent assets

17,543 17,751

638734

121 142

17193

596 593

$

23,844

$

23,846

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYCurrent liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt Accounts payable

Accrued payroll and benefits Liability for guest loyalty programs Accrued expenses and other

$

616 $ 398

834783

1,176 1,214

2,1772,121

1,101 1,291

5,904

5,807

Long-term debt

Liability for guest loyalty programs Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred revenue

Other noncurrent liabilities Shareholders' equity

Class A Common Stock Additional paid-in-capital Retained earnings Treasury stock, at cost

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

8,375 7,840

3,3142,819

567 605

645583

2,198 2,610

5

5

5,7285,770

8,363 7,242

(11,011)(9,418)

(244) (17)

2,841

3,582

$

23,844 $ 23,846

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 05:49:14 UTC
