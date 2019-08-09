Log in
Marriott International : Q2 2019 10-Q

08/09/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________________________

FORM 10-Q

_______________________________________

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

OR

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File No. 1-13881

_________________________________________________

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________________

Delaware

52-2055918

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

10400 Fernwood Road Bethesda Maryland

20817

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(301) 380-3000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value

MAR

Nasdaq Global Select Market

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value

MAR

Chicago Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant

was required to submit such files). Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller Reporting Company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 329,358,821 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding at July 26, 2019.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

Part I.

Financial Information (Unaudited):

Item 1.

Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income -

3

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -

4

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets -

5

as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows -

6

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

19

Forward-Looking Statements

19

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

32

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

32

Part II.

Other Information:

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

34

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

34

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

46

Item 6.

Exhibits

47

Signature

48

2

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

REVENUES

Base management fees Franchise fees Incentive management fees Gross fee revenues Contract investment amortization Net fee revenues

Owned, leased, and other revenue Cost reimbursement revenue

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other-direct Depreciation, amortization, and other General, administrative, and other Merger-related costs and charges Reimbursed expenses

OPERATING INCOME

Gains and other income, net

Interest expense

Interest income

Equity in earnings

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Provision for income taxes

NET INCOME

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

Earnings per share - diluted

$

$

$

$

309

$

300

$

591

$

573

525

475

975

892

165

176

328

331

999

951

1,894

1,796

(15)

(13)

(29)

(31)

984

938

1,865

1,765

418

423

793

829

3,903

4,048

7,659

7,824

5,305

5,409

10,317

10,418

331

334

656

670

56

58

110

112

229

217

451

464

173

18

182

52

4,107

3,964

7,999

7,772

4,896

4,591

9,398

9,070

409

818

919

1,348

1

114

6

173

(102)

(85)

(199)

(160)

6

6

12

11

-

21

8

34

314

874

746

1,406

(82)

(207)

(139)

(319)

232

$

667

$

607

$

1,087

0.70

$

1.89

$

1.80

$

3.06

0.69

$

1.87

$

1.79

$

3.02

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net income

$

232

$

667

$

607

$

1,087

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments

38

(399)

71

(247)

Derivative instrument adjustments and other, net of tax

(1)

11

(2)

8

Reclassification of (income) loss, net of tax

(3)

3

(4)

16

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

34

(385)

65

(223)

Comprehensive income

$

266

$

282

$

672

$

864

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and equivalents

$

284

$

316

Accounts and notes receivable, net

2,328

2,133

Prepaid expenses and other

257

257

2,869

2,706

Property and equipment, net

1,945

1,956

Intangible assets

Brands

5,968

5,790

Contract acquisition costs and other

2,646

2,590

Goodwill

9,067

9,039

17,681

17,419

Equity method investments

580

732

Notes receivable, net

97

125

Deferred tax assets

171

171

Operating lease assets

977

-

Other noncurrent assets

573

587

$

24,893

$

23,696

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$

229

$

833

Accounts payable

927

767

Accrued payroll and benefits

1,067

1,345

Liability for guest loyalty program

2,157

2,529

Accrued expenses and other

1,244

963

5,624

6,437

Long-term debt

10,185

8,514

Liability for guest loyalty program

3,530

2,932

Deferred tax liabilities

359

485

Deferred revenue

768

731

Operating lease liabilities

893

-

Other noncurrent liabilities

2,294

2,372

Shareholders' equity

Class A Common Stock

5

5

Additional paid-in-capital

5,729

5,814

Retained earnings

9,292

8,982

Treasury stock, at cost

(13,460)

(12,185)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(326)

(391)

1,240

2,225

$

24,893

$

23,696

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:05:10 UTC
