Marriott International : Q2 2019 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
10400 Fernwood Road Bethesda Maryland
20817
329,358,821 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding at July 26, 2019.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page No.
Part I.
Financial Information (Unaudited):
Item 1.
Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income -
3
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income -
4
Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets -
5
as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows -
6
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
7
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
19
Forward-Looking Statements
19
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
32
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
32
Part II.
Other Information:
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
34
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
34
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
46
Item 6.
Exhibits
47
Signature
48
2
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
REVENUES
Base management fees Franchise fees Incentive management fees Gross fee revenues Contract investment amortization Net fee revenues
Owned, leased, and other revenue Cost reimbursement revenue
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other-direct Depreciation, amortization, and other General, administrative, and other Merger-related costs and charges Reimbursed expenses
OPERATING INCOME
Gains and other income, net
Interest expense
Interest income
Equity in earnings
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
Provision for income taxes
NET INCOME
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
Earnings per share - diluted
$
$
$
$
309
$
300
$
591
$
573
525
475
975
892
165
176
328
331
999
951
1,894
1,796
(15)
(13)
(29)
(31)
984
938
1,865
1,765
418
423
793
829
3,903
4,048
7,659
7,824
5,305
5,409
10,317
10,418
331
334
656
670
56
58
110
112
229
217
451
464
173
18
182
52
4,107
3,964
7,999
7,772
4,896
4,591
9,398
9,070
409
818
919
1,348
1
114
6
173
(102)
(85)
(199)
(160)
6
6
12
11
-
21
8
34
314
874
746
1,406
(82)
(207)
(139)
(319)
232
$
667
$
607
$
1,087
0.70
$
1.89
$
1.80
$
3.06
0.69
$
1.87
$
1.79
$
3.02
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net income
$
232
$
667
$
607
$
1,087
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
38
(399)
71
(247)
Derivative instrument adjustments and other, net of tax
(1)
11
(2)
8
Reclassification of (income) loss, net of tax
(3)
3
(4)
16
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
34
(385)
65
(223)
Comprehensive income
$
266
$
282
$
672
$
864
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
284
$
316
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,328
2,133
Prepaid expenses and other
257
257
2,869
2,706
Property and equipment, net
1,945
1,956
Intangible assets
Brands
5,968
5,790
Contract acquisition costs and other
2,646
2,590
Goodwill
9,067
9,039
17,681
17,419
Equity method investments
580
732
Notes receivable, net
97
125
Deferred tax assets
171
171
Operating lease assets
977
-
Other noncurrent assets
573
587
$
24,893
$
23,696
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
229
$
833
Accounts payable
927
767
Accrued payroll and benefits
1,067
1,345
Liability for guest loyalty program
2,157
2,529
Accrued expenses and other
1,244
963
5,624
6,437
Long-term debt
10,185
8,514
Liability for guest loyalty program
3,530
2,932
Deferred tax liabilities
359
485
Deferred revenue
768
731
Operating lease liabilities
893
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,294
2,372
Shareholders' equity
Class A Common Stock
5
5
Additional paid-in-capital
5,729
5,814
Retained earnings
9,292
8,982
Treasury stock, at cost
(13,460)
(12,185)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(326)
(391)
1,240
2,225
$
24,893
$
23,696
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
5
