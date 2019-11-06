Marriott International : Q3 2019 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Delaware
52-2055918
10400 Fernwood Road Bethesda Maryland
20817
(301) 380-3000
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value
MAR
Nasdaq Global Select Market
Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value
MAR
Chicago Stock Exchange
Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 326,937,219 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding at October 25, 2019.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part I.
Financial Information (Unaudited):
Item 1.
Financial Statements
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Forward-Looking Statements
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
Part II.
Other Information:
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
Item 6.
Exhibits
Signature
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUES
Base management fees
$
291
$
279
$
882
$
852
Franchise fees
530
502
1,505
1,394
Incentive management fees
134
151
462
482
Gross fee revenues
955
932
2,849
2,728
Contract investment amortization
(16)
(13)
(45)
(44)
Net fee revenues
939
919
2,804
2,684
Owned, leased, and other revenue
393
397
1,186
1,226
Cost reimbursement revenue
3,952
3,735
11,611
11,559
5,284
5,051
15,601
15,469
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other-direct
326
315
982
985
Depreciation, amortization, and other
52
52
162
164
General, administrative, and other
220
221
671
685
Merger-related costs and charges
9
12
191
64
Reimbursed expenses
4,070
3,855
12,069
11,627
4,677
4,455
14,075
13,525
OPERATING INCOME
607
596
1,526
1,944
Gains and other income, net
10
18
16
191
Interest expense
(100)
(86)
(299)
(246)
Interest income
8
5
20
16
Equity in earnings
2
61
10
95
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
527
594
1,273
2,000
Provision for income taxes
(140)
(91)
(279)
(410)
NET INCOME
$
387
$
503
$
994
$
1,590
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$
1.17
$
1.45
$
2.97
$
4.51
Earnings per share - diluted
$
1.16
$
1.43
$
2.95
$
4.45
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
387
$
503
$
994
$
1,590
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(182)
(66)
(111)
(313)
Derivative instrument adjustments and other, net of tax
8
(1)
6
7
Reclassification of (income) loss, net of tax
(4)
2
(8)
18
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(178)
(65)
(113)
(288)
Comprehensive income
$
209
$
438
$
881
$
1,302
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2019
2018
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
276
$
316
Accounts and notes receivable, net
2,394
2,133
Prepaid expenses and other
230
257
2,900
2,706
Property and equipment, net
1,960
1,956
Intangible assets
Brands
5,908
5,790
Contract acquisition costs and other
2,642
2,590
Goodwill
8,990
9,039
17,540
17,419
Equity method investments
580
732
Notes receivable, net
109
125
Deferred tax assets
169
171
Operating lease assets
955
-
Other noncurrent assets
599
587
$
24,812
$
23,696
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
227
$
833
Accounts payable
813
767
Accrued payroll and benefits
1,207
1,345
Liability for guest loyalty program
2,185
2,529
Accrued expenses and other
1,306
963
5,738
6,437
Long-term debt
10,552
8,514
Liability for guest loyalty program
3,439
2,932
Deferred tax liabilities
291
485
Deferred revenue
799
731
Operating lease liabilities
868
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
2,287
2,372
Shareholders' equity
Class A Common Stock
5
5
Additional paid-in-capital
5,773
5,814
Retained earnings
9,522
8,982
Treasury stock, at cost
(13,958)
(12,185)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(504)
(391)
838
2,225
$
24,812
$
23,696
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
