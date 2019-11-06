Marriott International : Q3 2019 10-Q

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_______________________________________

FORM 10-Q

_______________________________________

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission File No. 1-13881

_________________________________________________

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

_______________________________________

Delaware

52-2055918

(State or other jurisdiction of

(IRS Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification No.)

10400 Fernwood Road Bethesda Maryland

20817

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(301) 380-3000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value

MAR

Nasdaq Global Select Market

Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value

MAR

Chicago Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ý No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

ý

Accelerated filer

¨

Non-accelerated filer

¨

Smaller Reporting Company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No ý

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 326,937,219 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding at October 25, 2019.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

FORM 10-Q TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page No.

Part I.

Financial Information (Unaudited):

Item 1.

Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

7

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

21

Forward-Looking Statements

21

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

34

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

34

Part II.

Other Information:

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

36

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

36

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

47

Item 6.

Exhibits

49

Signature

50

2

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUES

Base management fees

$

291

$

279

$

882

$

852

Franchise fees

530

502

1,505

1,394

Incentive management fees

134

151

462

482

Gross fee revenues

955

932

2,849

2,728

Contract investment amortization

(16)

(13)

(45)

(44)

Net fee revenues

939

919

2,804

2,684

Owned, leased, and other revenue

393

397

1,186

1,226

Cost reimbursement revenue

3,952

3,735

11,611

11,559

5,284

5,051

15,601

15,469

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES

Owned, leased, and other-direct

326

315

982

985

Depreciation, amortization, and other

52

52

162

164

General, administrative, and other

220

221

671

685

Merger-related costs and charges

9

12

191

64

Reimbursed expenses

4,070

3,855

12,069

11,627

4,677

4,455

14,075

13,525

OPERATING INCOME

607

596

1,526

1,944

Gains and other income, net

10

18

16

191

Interest expense

(100)

(86)

(299)

(246)

Interest income

8

5

20

16

Equity in earnings

2

61

10

95

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

527

594

1,273

2,000

Provision for income taxes

(140)

(91)

(279)

(410)

NET INCOME

$

387

$

503

$

994

$

1,590

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share - basic

$

1.17

$

1.45

$

2.97

$

4.51

Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.16

$

1.43

$

2.95

$

4.45

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

387

$

503

$

994

$

1,590

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(182)

(66)

(111)

(313)

Derivative instrument adjustments and other, net of tax

8

(1)

6

7

Reclassification of (income) loss, net of tax

(4)

2

(8)

18

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(178)

(65)

(113)

(288)

Comprehensive income

$

209

$

438

$

881

$

1,302

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

2019

2018

Current assets

Cash and equivalents

$

276

$

316

Accounts and notes receivable, net

2,394

2,133

Prepaid expenses and other

230

257

2,900

2,706

Property and equipment, net

1,960

1,956

Intangible assets

Brands

5,908

5,790

Contract acquisition costs and other

2,642

2,590

Goodwill

8,990

9,039

17,540

17,419

Equity method investments

580

732

Notes receivable, net

109

125

Deferred tax assets

169

171

Operating lease assets

955

-

Other noncurrent assets

599

587

$

24,812

$

23,696

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$

227

$

833

Accounts payable

813

767

Accrued payroll and benefits

1,207

1,345

Liability for guest loyalty program

2,185

2,529

Accrued expenses and other

1,306

963

5,738

6,437

Long-term debt

10,552

8,514

Liability for guest loyalty program

3,439

2,932

Deferred tax liabilities

291

485

Deferred revenue

799

731

Operating lease liabilities

868

-

Other noncurrent liabilities

2,287

2,372

Shareholders' equity

Class A Common Stock

5

5

Additional paid-in-capital

5,773

5,814

Retained earnings

9,522

8,982

Treasury stock, at cost

(13,958)

(12,185)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(504)

(391)

838

2,225

$

24,812

$

23,696

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:29:01 UTC
