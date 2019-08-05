Marriott International : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/05/2019 | 05:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the 2018 second quarter included $0.26 of asset sale gains; Second quarter 2019 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 1.2percent worldwide, 2.8 percent outside North America and 0.7 percent in North America; The company added more than 16,000 rooms during the second quarter, including nearly 3,500 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 7,500 rooms in international markets; At quarter-end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled roughly 2,900 hotels and more than 487,000 rooms, including approximately 40,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Roughly 213,000 pipeline rooms were under construction at the end of the second quarter; Second quarter reported net income totaled $232 million, a 65 percent decrease from prior year results. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $525 million, a 15 percent decrease from prior year adjusted results; Adjusted EBITDA totaled $952 million in the quarter, a 1 percent increase over second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA; Marriott repurchased 3.8 million shares of the company's common stock for $500 million during the second quarter. Year-to-date through August 2, the company has repurchased 12.1 million shares for $1.6 billion. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported solid second quarter 2019 results. Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said, 'Worldwide RevPAR increased 1.2 percent in the second quarter with higher leisure transient demand in Europe, the Caribbean and South America, and the Asia Pacific regions. Showing great momentum, our worldwide RevPAR index increased 110 basis points in the quarter, the strongest single quarter performance since our acquisition of Starwood in late 2016. 'Our owners and franchisees continue to sign new hotel deals at a rapid pace. Our development pipeline increased 3 percent in the second quarter, reaching a record 487,000 rooms, including roughly 213,000 rooms under construction. Today, our pipeline includes five new all-inclusive resorts to be built over the next several years, which will be part of our newly-launched all-inclusive platform. Recognizing the growing demand for all-inclusive lodging, our platform will create distinctive vacation experiences while leveraging existing brands in our luxury and full-service portfolio. We expect the platform will grow through both new-build properties and conversions of existing resorts, offering travelers yet another option for earning and redeeming Marriott Bonvoy points. 'Our results in the second quarter highlight the resiliency of our business model and the growing strength of our brands. Year-to-date through August 2, we have already returned $1.9 billion to shareholders. For full year 2019, we expect cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends could approach $3 billion.' Second Quarter 2019 Results Marriott's reported net income totaled $232 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to 2018 second quarter reported net income of $667 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.69 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income totaled $525 million, compared to 2018 second quarter adjusted net income of $619 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter totaled $1.56, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted results for the 2018 second quarter include $119 million pre-tax ($0.26 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and equity in earnings. See page A-3 for the calculation of adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. Adjusted results for the 2018 second quarter also exclude an increase to the gain on the sale of Avendra. Base management and franchise fees totaled $834 million in the 2019 second quarter, an 8 percent increase over base management and franchise fees of $775 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to unit growth, RevPAR growth, and higher branding fees. Second quarter 2019 incentive management fees totaled $165 million, a 6 percent decrease compared to incentive management fees of $176 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease largely reflects lower net house profits at North American managed hotels, and unfavorable exchange rates, partially offset by higher net house profits at International managed hotels. General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2019 second quarter totaled $229 million, compared to $217 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects an increase in administrative costs. In the 2019 second quarter, the company incurred $22 million of expenses and recognized $22 million of insurance recoveries related to the data security incident it disclosed on November 30, 2018. The expenses and insurance recoveries are reflected in either the reimbursed expenses or merger-related costs and charges lines of the Income Statement, which have been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA. The company also recorded a $126 million non-tax deductible accrual in the second quarter for the fine proposed by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office in relation to the data security incident. Marriott has the right to respond before the amount of the fine is finally determined and a fine can be issued. The company intends to respond and vigorously defend its position. The accrual is reflected in the merger-related costs and charges line of the Income Statement, which has been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA. Gains and other income, net, totaled $1 million, compared to $114 million in the year-ago quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2018 second quarter largely reflected $109 million of gains from asset sales. Interest expense, net, totaled $96 million in the second quarter compared to $79 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is largely due to higher debt balances. Equity in earnings for the second quarter totaled $0 million, compared to $21 million in the year-ago quarter. The 2019 second quarter included a $4 million asset impairment. The 2018 second quarter included a $10 million gain on the sale of a hotel in a North American joint venture. Second Quarter 2019 Results Compared to May 10, 2019 Guidance On May 10, 2019, the company estimated gross fee revenues would total $990 million to $1,010 million in the second quarter. Actual gross fee revenues totaled $999 million in the quarter. The company estimated owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, for the second quarter would total approximately $80 million. Actual results of $87 million in the quarter were higher than estimated, largely due to the timing of non-operating expenses. The company estimated equity in earnings for the second quarter would total approximately $5 million. Actual equity in earnings of $0 million in the quarter were lower than expected, largely reflecting a $4 million asset impairment. The company estimated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter would total $940 million to $965 million. Actual adjusted EBITDA totaled $952 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. Selected Performance Information The company added 112 new properties (16,181 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2019 second quarter, including The Westin Desaru Coast Resort in Malaysia, W Muscat in Oman, and AC Hotel Riga, the company's first hotel in Latvia. Fifteen properties (2,321 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter-end, Marriott's lodging system encompassed 7,100 properties and timeshare resorts with nearly 1,346,000 rooms. At quarter-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,919 properties with more than 487,000 rooms, including 1,150 properties with roughly 213,000 rooms under construction and 253 properties with approximately 40,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. In the 2019 second quarter, worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.2 percent (a 0.3 percent decrease using actual dollars). North American comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 0.7 percent (a 0.4 percent increase using actual dollars), and international comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 2.8 percent (a 2.4 percent decrease using actual dollars) for the same period. Worldwide comparable company-operated house profit margins decreased 10 basis points in the second quarter, reflecting solid cost controls and synergies from the Starwood acquisition offset by the impact of modest RevPAR growth and higher wages. House profit margins for international comparable company-operated properties increased 30 basis points and North American comparable company-operated house profit margins decreased 50 basis points in the second quarter. Balance Sheet At quarter-end, Marriott's total debt was $10,414 million and cash balances totaled $284 million, compared to $9,347 million in debt and $316 million of cash at year-end 2018. During the second quarter, the company extended the expiration of its credit facility to June 2024 and increased the facility from $4 billion to $4.5 billion. Marriott Common Stock Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding used to calculate both reported and adjusted diluted EPS totaled 336.4 million in the 2019 second quarter, compared to 357.3 million shares in the year-ago quarter. The company repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock in the 2019 second quarter for $500 million at an average price of $132.39 per share. Year-to-date through August 2, the company has repurchased 12.1 million shares for $1.6 billion at an average price of $128.88 per share. 2019 Outlook The following outlook for third quarter, fourth quarter, and full year 2019 does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant. For the 2019 third quarter, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 3 percent outside North America, and 1 to 2 percent worldwide. The company anticipates third quarter 2019 gross fee revenues will total $945 million to $960 million, a 1 to 3 percent increase over third quarter 2018 gross fee revenues of $932 million, reflecting lower residential branding fees year-over-year. The company anticipates third quarter 2019 incentive management fees will decrease at a mid to high single-digit rate compared to third quarter 2018 incentive management fees of $151 million due to modest expected RevPAR growth in North America and tough comparisons to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Marriott anticipates third quarter 2019 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total $70 million. This estimate reflects $10 million to $15 million of lower termination fees year-over-year. This outlook for the 2019 third quarter does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the quarter. The company expects third quarter 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $220 million to $225 million. General, administrative, and other expenses in the 2018 third quarter included a $7 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019. The company anticipates gains and other income, net could total $10 million in the 2019 third quarter, largely reflecting a $9 million gain on an asset sale that was completed early in the third quarter. Marriott expects third quarter 2019 diluted EPS could total $1.47 to $1.51, an 11 to 14 percent decline compared to third quarter 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.70. Third quarter 2018 adjusted results included $71 million pre-tax ($0.26 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and equity in earnings. Third quarter 2019 guidance does not assume any additional asset sale gains beyond the $9 million pre-tax ($0.02 per share) discussed above. Marriott anticipates third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $896 million to $916 million, flat to up 2 percent compared to third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $900 million. This estimate does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur in the third quarter of 2019. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation. For the 2019 fourth quarter, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 3 percent outside North America, and 1 to 2 percent worldwide. The company assumes fourth quarter 2019 gross fee revenues will total $981 million to $996 million, an 8 to 9 percent increase over fourth quarter 2018 gross fee revenues of $910 million. The company anticipates fourth quarter 2019 incentive management fees will increase at a mid to high single-digit rate compared to fourth quarter 2018 incentive management fees of $167 million due to international unit growth and easy comparisons to labor strikes in the 2018 fourth quarter. The company expects fourth quarter 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $249 million to $254 million. General, administrative, and other expenses in the 2018 fourth quarter included a $7 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019. Marriott expects fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $917 million to $937 million, a 6 to 8 percent increase over fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $864 million. This estimate does not reflect any asset sales that may occur in the fourth quarter of 2019. See page A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation. For the full year 2019, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 3 percent outside North America, and 1 to 2 percent worldwide. As a result of construction delays in North America and the Middle East and Africa region, Marriott now anticipates net room additions of 5.0 to 5.5 percent for full year 2019, with expected room deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent. The company expects full year 2019 gross fee revenues will total $3,820 million to $3,850 million, a 5 to 6 percent increase over 2018 gross fee revenues of $3,638 million, including approximately $20 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. Full year 2019 estimated gross fee revenues include $400 million to $410 million of credit card branding fees, compared to $380 million for full year 2018. Compared to the estimate the company provided on May 10, this estimate of gross fee revenues largely reflects lower RevPAR growth, additional unfavorable foreign exchange and lower credit card branding fees. The company anticipates full year 2019 incentive management fees will be flat compared to 2018 full year incentive management fees of $649 million. Marriott anticipates full year 2019 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total $295 million. This estimate reflects stronger results at owned and leased hotels, offset by approximately $35 million of lower termination fees year-over-year. This outlook for full year 2019 does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year. The company expects full year 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $920 million to $930 million, flat to down 1 percent from full year 2018 expenses of $927 million. Full year 2018 general, administrative, and other expenses included a $51 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019. The company anticipates full year 2019 diluted EPS could total $5.97 to $6.06, a 2 to 4 percent decline compared to 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $6.21. Full year adjusted 2018 results include $183 million pre-tax ($0.44 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and $65 million pre-tax ($0.21 per share) of asset sale gains in equity in earnings. Full year 2019 guidance includes the $9 million pre-tax ($0.02 per share) asset sale gain in gains and other income, net, included in the third quarter 2019 outlook. Marriott expects full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,586 million to $3,626 million, a 3 to 4 percent increase over 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $3,473 million. See page A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation. Third Quarter 20191 Fourth Quarter 20191 Full Year 20191 Gross fee revenues $945 million to $960 million $981 million to $996 million $3,820 million to $3,850 million Contract investment

amortization Approx. $15 million Approx. $16 million Approx. $60 million Owned, leased and other

revenue, net of direct

expenses Approx. $70 million Approx. $88 million Approx. $295 million Depreciation, amortization,

and other expenses Approx. $50 million Approx. $55 million Approx. $215 million General, administrative,

and other expenses $220 million to $225 million $249 million to $254 million $920 million to $930 million Operating income $725 million to $745 million $744 million to $764 million $2,910 million to $2,950 million Gains and other income Approx. $10 million Approx. $4 million Approx. $20 million Net interest expense Approx. $90 million Approx. $93 million Approx. $370 million Equity in earnings (losses) Approx. $5 million Approx. $7 million Approx. $20 million Earnings per share - diluted $1.47 to $1.51 $1.53 to $1.58 $5.97 to $6.06 Effective tax rate 25.0 percent 23.3 percent 22.4 percent 1The outlook provided in this table does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant. The company expects investment spending in 2019 will total approximately $650 million to $750 million, including approximately $225 million for maintenance capital. Investment spending also includes other capital expenditures (including property acquisitions), new mezzanine financing and mortgage notes, contract acquisition costs, and equity and other investments. The company estimates $200 million to $250 million of its 2019 investment spending will be reimbursed or recycled over time. Assuming this level of investment spending and no additional asset sales, cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends could approach $3 billion for full year 2019. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on 'Events & Presentations' and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until August 6, 2020. The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 706-679-3455 and the conference ID is 9989245. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 until 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, August 12, 2019. To access the replay, call 404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 9989245. Note on forward-looking statements: This press release and accompanying schedules contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our RevPAR, profit margin and earnings outlook and assumptions; the number of lodging properties we expect to add to or remove from our system in the future; our expectations regarding new product offerings; our expectations regarding the estimates of the impact of new accounting standards; our expectations about investment spending and tax rate; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from the data security incident; changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income, including guidance that may be issued by U.S. standard-setting bodies on how provisions of the Tax Act will be applied or otherwise administered; and changes to our estimates of the impact of new accounting standards. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of August 5, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram. IRPR#1 Tables follow MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 2, 2019 Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A-1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-3 Total Lodging Products A-4 Key Lodging Statistics A-7 Adjusted EBITDA A-11 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Third Quarter 2019 A-12 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Fourth Quarter 2019 A-13 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2019 A-14 Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A-15 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED SECOND QUARTER 2019 AND 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) As Reported As Reported 10 Percent Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Better/(Worse) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES Base management fees $ 309 $ 300 3 Franchise fees 1 525 475 11 Incentive management fees 165 176 (6) Gross Fee Revenues 999 951 5 Contract investment amortization 2 (15) (13) (15) Net Fee Revenues 984 938 5 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 418 423 (1) Cost reimbursement revenue 4 3,903 4,048 (4) Total Revenues 5,305 5,409 (2) OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 331 334 1 Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 56 58 3 General, administrative, and other 7 229 217 (6) Merger-related costs and charges 173 18 (861) Reimbursed expenses 4 4,107 3,964 (4) Total Expenses 4,896 4,591 (7) OPERATING INCOME 409 818 (50) Gains and other income, net 8 1 114 (99) Interest expense (102) (85) (20) Interest income 6 6 - Equity in earnings 9 - 21 (100) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 314 874 (64) Provision for income taxes (82) (207) 60 NET INCOME $ 232 $ 667 (65) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share - basic $ 0.70 $ 1.89 (63) Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.69 $ 1.87 (63) Basic Shares 333.8 353.4 Diluted Shares 336.4 357.3 1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited) As Reported As Reported10 Percent Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Better/(Worse) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES Base management fees $ 591 $ 573 3 Franchise fees 1 975 892 9 Incentive management fees 328 331 (1) Gross Fee Revenues 1,894 1,796 5 Contract investment amortization 2 (29) (31) 6 Net Fee Revenues 1,865 1,765 6 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3 793 829 (4) Cost reimbursement revenue 4 7,659 7,824 (2) Total Revenues 10,317 10,418 (1) OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Owned, leased, and other - direct 5 656 670 2 Depreciation, amortization, and other 6 110 112 2 General, administrative, and other 7 451 464 3 Merger-related costs and charges 182 52 (250) Reimbursed expenses 4 7,999 7,772 (3) Total Expenses 9,398 9,070 (4) OPERATING INCOME 919 1,348 (32) Gains and other income, net 8 6 173 (97) Interest expense (199) (160) (24) Interest income 12 11 9 Equity in earnings 9 8 34 (76) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 746 1,406 (47) Provision for income taxes (139) (319) 56 NET INCOME $ 607 $ 1,087 (44) EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share - basic $ 1.80 $ 3.06 (41) Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.79 $ 3.02 (41) Basic Shares 336.7 355.9 Diluted Shares 339.6 360.3 1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts) The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Percent Percent June 30, June 30, Better/ June 30, June 30, Better/ 2019 2018 1 (Worse) 2019 2018 1 (Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,305 $ 5,409 $ 10,317 $ 10,418 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903) (4,048) (7,659) (7,824) Adjusted total revenues** 1,402 1,361 2,658 2,594 Operating income, as reported 409 818 919 1,348 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903) (4,048) (7,659) (7,824) Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,107 3,964 7,999 7,772 Add: Merger-related costs and charges 173 18 182 52 Adjusted operating income ** 786 752 5% 1,441 1,348 7% Operating income margin 8% 15% 9% 13% Adjusted operating income margin ** 56% 55% 54% 52% Net income, as reported 232 667 607 1,087 Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,903) (4,048) (7,659) (7,824) Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,107 3,964 7,999 7,772 Add: Merger-related costs and charges 173 18 182 52 Less: Gain on sale of Avendra - (1) - (6) Income tax effect of above adjustments (84) 19 (122) 3 Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 - - - 22 Adjusted net income ** $ 525 $ 619 -15% $ 1,007 $ 1,106 -9% Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.69 $ 1.87 $ 1.79 $ 3.02 Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 1.56 $ 1.73 -10% $ 2.97 $ 3.07 -3% ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 757 240,359 1,195 310,124 1,952 550,483 Marriott Hotels 122 65,625 172 50,726 294 116,351 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 27 23,333 184 63,109 211 86,442 Courtyard 235 37,664 98 21,247 333 58,911 Westin 43 23,650 71 21,912 114 45,562 JW Marriott 17 10,864 51 19,724 68 30,588 Renaissance 27 11,574 56 17,539 83 29,113 The Ritz-Carlton 38 10,981 56 14,943 94 25,924 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 Le Méridien 3 570 72 20,163 75 20,733 Four Points 1 134 74 19,117 75 19,251 Residence Inn 108 16,495 5 565 113 17,060 W Hotels 24 7,078 29 7,347 53 14,425 The Luxury Collection 5 2,234 50 8,830 55 11,064 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Aloft 1 330 38 8,936 39 9,266 St. Regis 9 1,728 32 7,289 41 9,017 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 AC Hotels by Marriott 3 517 59 7,099 62 7,616 Delta Hotels 25 6,775 - - 25 6,775 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 32 4,879 39 6,418 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 31 4,580 31 4,580 Protea Hotels - - 36 4,328 36 4,328 Autograph Collection 5 1,307 15 2,406 20 3,713 EDITION 3 1,019 6 1,293 9 2,312 TownePlace Suites 17 1,948 - - 17 1,948 Element 1 180 7 1,421 8 1,601 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 713 5 713 Moxy - - 4 599 4 599 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,318 624,924 585 121,107 4,903 746,031 Courtyard 783 104,203 74 13,858 857 118,061 Fairfield by Marriott 966 89,896 19 3,188 985 93,084 Residence Inn 697 83,091 8 1,041 705 84,132 Marriott Hotels 213 66,474 54 15,485 267 81,959 Sheraton 161 47,749 62 17,683 223 65,432 SpringHill Suites 403 46,612 - - 403 46,612 TownePlace Suites 382 38,350 - - 382 38,350 Westin 87 28,811 24 7,372 111 36,183 Autograph Collection 95 19,613 58 12,721 153 32,334 Four Points 157 23,764 52 8,220 209 31,984 Renaissance 59 16,981 27 7,393 86 24,374 Aloft 111 16,452 16 2,652 127 19,104 AC Hotels by Marriott 52 8,782 40 5,897 92 14,679 The Luxury Collection 12 2,850 45 8,590 57 11,440 Delta Hotels 42 9,385 2 562 44 9,947 Moxy 13 2,739 29 6,007 42 8,746 Le Méridien 17 3,665 16 4,248 33 7,913 JW Marriott 12 5,643 6 1,624 18 7,267 Tribute Portfolio 20 4,626 11 1,211 31 5,837 Element 35 4,809 2 293 37 5,102 Protea Hotels - - 38 2,911 38 2,911 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66 MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 29 8,281 34 8,820 63 17,101 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Sheraton 2 1,474 4 1,830 6 3,304 Marriott Hotels 3 1,664 5 1,631 8 3,295 W Hotels 1 509 2 665 3 1,174 Protea Hotels - - 7 1,168 7 1,168 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 3 749 4 1,066 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 553 2 553 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 St. Regis 1 238 1 160 2 398 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 The Luxury Collection - - 2 287 2 287 Autograph Collection - - 2 247 2 247 Residences 57 6,475 36 3,519 93 9,994 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,370 11 938 46 5,308 W Residences 9 1,078 5 519 14 1,597 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 Westin Residences 3 266 2 469 5 735 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 EDITION Residences 1 25 - - 1 25 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,231 898,463 1,869 447,443 7,100 1,345,906 * Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of June 30, 2019 North America Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 177 49,782 325 75,709 502 125,491 JW Marriott 29 16,507 58 21,844 87 38,351 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,410 58 15,496 97 26,906 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,370 11 938 46 5,308 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 The Luxury Collection 17 5,084 97 17,707 114 22,791 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 W Hotels 25 7,587 31 8,012 56 15,599 W Residences 9 1,078 5 519 14 1,597 St. Regis 10 1,966 33 7,449 43 9,415 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 3 1,019 6 1,293 9 2,312 EDITION Residences 1 25 - - 1 25 Bulgari - - 6 523 6 523 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 Full-Service 962 344,850 882 253,401 1,844 598,251 Marriott Hotels 338 133,763 231 67,842 569 201,605 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 190 72,556 250 82,622 440 155,178 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Westin 131 53,534 95 29,284 226 82,818 Westin Residences 3 266 2 469 5 735 Renaissance 87 28,872 86 25,681 173 54,553 Autograph Collection 100 20,920 75 15,374 175 36,294 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 20 4,235 88 24,411 108 28,646 Delta Hotels 67 16,160 2 562 69 16,722 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Tribute Portfolio 20 4,626 16 1,924 36 6,550 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 32 4,646 32 4,646 Limited-Service 4,022 485,407 643 114,460 4,665 599,867 Courtyard 1,037 144,681 176 35,999 1,213 180,680 Residence Inn 806 99,778 14 1,746 820 101,524 Fairfield by Marriott 973 91,435 51 8,067 1,024 99,502 SpringHill Suites 433 51,508 - - 433 51,508 Four Points 158 23,898 126 27,337 284 51,235 TownePlace Suites 399 40,298 - - 399 40,298 Aloft 112 16,782 54 11,588 166 28,370 AC Hotels by Marriott 55 9,299 99 12,996 154 22,295 Moxy 13 2,739 33 6,606 46 9,345 Protea Hotels - - 81 8,407 81 8,407 Element 36 4,989 9 1,714 45 6,703 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,231 898,463 1,869 447,443 7,100 1,345,906 * Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $231.56 1.0% 81.9% -1.6% pts. $282.78 3.0% The Ritz-Carlton $294.18 2.5% 76.5% 0.4% pts. $384.39 2.0% W Hotels $256.29 -1.6% 82.4% -0.4% pts. $311.12 -1.1% Composite North American Luxury1 $275.85 1.1% 79.7% -0.3% pts. $346.25 1.4% Marriott Hotels $168.80 0.7% 80.5% -0.2% pts. $209.77 1.1% Sheraton $162.58 -3.0% 81.8% -1.2% pts. $198.67 -1.6% Westin $175.41 -0.5% 80.8% -0.3% pts. $217.15 -0.1% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $166.44 0.0% 80.6% -0.3% pts. $206.52 0.4% North American Full-Service3 $185.28 0.3% 80.4% -0.3% pts. $230.35 0.6% Courtyard $113.20 -1.4% 76.7% -1.5% pts. $147.57 0.5% Residence Inn $136.95 1.5% 82.9% 0.6% pts. $165.28 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $119.48 -0.7% 78.9% -0.9% pts. $151.53 0.5% North American - All5 $164.36 0.1% 79.9% -0.5% pts. $205.63 0.7% Comparable Systemwide North American Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $216.78 1.2% 81.2% -1.6% pts. $266.93 3.2% The Ritz-Carlton $295.50 2.5% 77.2% 0.4% pts. $383.02 2.0% W Hotels $256.29 -1.6% 82.4% -0.4% pts. $311.12 -1.1% Composite North American Luxury1 $262.53 1.0% 79.7% -0.5% pts. $329.31 1.6% Marriott Hotels $142.95 1.3% 77.1% -0.2% pts. $185.49 1.6% Sheraton $126.69 -0.8% 77.3% -0.9% pts. $163.83 0.5% Westin $161.18 0.7% 79.4% -0.2% pts. $203.04 1.0% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $145.11 1.2% 77.7% -0.3% pts. $186.70 1.6% North American Full-Service3 $156.53 1.2% 77.9% -0.3% pts. $200.90 1.5% Courtyard $111.57 -0.3% 76.8% -1.0% pts. $145.35 1.1% Residence Inn $126.03 0.3% 82.3% -0.4% pts. $153.08 0.8% Fairfield by Marriott $90.08 -0.5% 75.9% -0.9% pts. $118.66 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $108.32 0.1% 78.2% -0.7% pts. $138.59 1.0% North American - All5 $128.80 0.7% 78.1% -0.5% pts. $165.01 1.3%

1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated International Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $86.00 2.5% 69.7% 2.0% pts. $123.48 -0.4% Rest of Asia Pacific $116.01 5.5% 73.3% 3.1% pts. $158.35 1.0% Asia Pacific $98.71 3.9% 71.2% 2.4% pts. $138.68 0.4% Caribbean & Latin America $125.25 0.6% 65.0% 0.8% pts. $192.59 -0.6% Europe $164.67 4.3% 78.7% 1.2% pts. $209.25 2.7% Middle East & Africa $97.58 -0.7% 64.0% 2.8% pts. $152.51 -5.1% International - All1 $115.69 3.1% 71.2% 2.1% pts. $162.54 0.0% Worldwide2 $140.01 1.3% 75.5% 0.8% pts. $185.32 0.2% Comparable Systemwide International Properties Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $85.34 2.6% 69.3% 2.1% pts. $123.22 -0.5% Rest of Asia Pacific $116.27 4.4% 73.0% 2.3% pts. $159.29 1.1% Asia Pacific $100.36 3.6% 71.1% 2.2% pts. $141.21 0.4% Caribbean & Latin America $99.13 0.5% 62.6% -0.6% pts. $158.27 1.5% Europe $143.33 3.6% 77.3% 0.9% pts. $185.38 2.4% Middle East & Africa $92.83 -0.7% 63.6% 2.4% pts. $145.86 -4.4% International - All1 $112.26 2.8% 71.0% 1.5% pts. $158.21 0.6% Worldwide2 $124.16 1.2% 76.1% 0.0% pts. $163.23 1.1% 1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes North American - All and International - All. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $221.58 1.0% 78.2% -2.5% pts. $283.20 4.2% The Ritz-Carlton $308.52 4.0% 76.6% 0.9% pts. $402.83 2.8% W Hotels $242.64 -3.3% 78.4% -2.9% pts. $309.61 0.3% Composite North American Luxury1 $281.07 1.4% 77.8% -1.3% pts. $361.37 3.1% Marriott Hotels $158.35 1.4% 76.6% -0.3% pts. $206.84 1.8% Sheraton $145.95 -2.9% 77.1% -1.3% pts. $189.23 -1.3% Westin $157.74 -1.1% 76.1% -0.7% pts. $207.29 -0.2% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $154.15 0.6% 76.6% -0.3% pts. $201.31 1.0% North American Full-Service3 $176.00 0.8% 76.8% -0.5% pts. $229.22 1.4% Courtyard $104.62 -1.5% 71.7% -1.9% pts. $145.82 1.2% Residence Inn $128.70 0.4% 79.1% -0.3% pts. $162.75 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $111.06 -1.1% 74.2% -1.5% pts. $149.64 1.0% North American - All5 $155.36 0.4% 76.0% -0.8% pts. $204.51 1.4% Comparable Systemwide North American Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Brand 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott $211.35 1.4% 78.2% -1.9% pts. $270.11 3.9% The Ritz-Carlton $305.03 3.9% 76.5% 0.9% pts. $398.75 2.8% W Hotels $242.64 -3.3% 78.4% -2.9% pts. $309.61 0.3% Composite North American Luxury1 $263.48 1.4% 77.5% -1.3% pts. $340.16 3.0% Marriott Hotels $135.02 1.9% 73.3% 0.0% pts. $184.09 2.0% Sheraton $115.13 -1.2% 72.3% -1.3% pts. $159.28 0.7% Westin $151.06 0.4% 75.3% -0.5% pts. $200.58 1.0% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $135.92 1.5% 73.7% -0.3% pts. $184.33 1.9% North American Full-Service3 $148.33 1.5% 74.1% -0.4% pts. $200.18 2.0% Courtyard $102.53 -0.3% 72.1% -1.1% pts. $142.19 1.3% Residence Inn $117.64 -0.2% 78.5% -0.7% pts. $149.82 0.7% Fairfield by Marriott $81.32 -0.7% 70.5% -1.0% pts. $115.36 0.7% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $99.81 -0.1% 73.6% -0.8% pts. $135.57 1.0% North American - All5 $120.42 0.8% 73.8% -0.6% pts. $163.12 1.6%

1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $ Comparable Company-Operated International Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $84.60 2.7% 67.2% 1.8% pts. $125.85 -0.1% Rest of Asia Pacific $122.86 4.9% 74.6% 2.9% pts. $164.74 0.7% Asia Pacific $100.80 3.8% 70.3% 2.3% pts. $143.31 0.4% Caribbean & Latin America $143.12 2.1% 66.0% 0.5% pts. $216.70 1.3% Europe $139.77 3.1% 71.9% 0.6% pts. $194.40 2.3% Middle East & Africa $107.05 -2.2% 67.3% 2.3% pts. $159.15 -5.6% International - All1 $114.05 2.4% 69.8% 1.8% pts. $163.34 -0.2% Worldwide2 $134.71 1.2% 72.9% 0.5% pts. $184.79 0.6% Comparable Systemwide International Properties Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 REVPAR Occupancy Average Daily Rate Region 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 2019 vs. 2018 Greater China $83.89 2.8% 66.8% 2.0% pts. $125.59 -0.3% Rest of Asia Pacific $121.24 4.1% 73.8% 2.2% pts. $164.30 1.0% Asia Pacific $102.03 3.6% 70.2% 2.1% pts. $145.35 0.5% Caribbean & Latin America $111.16 2.2% 64.0% -0.4% pts. $173.73 2.8% Europe $122.27 3.1% 70.6% 0.6% pts. $173.24 2.2% Middle East & Africa $101.66 -1.9% 66.6% 2.1% pts. $152.62 -5.0% International - All1 $109.17 2.5% 69.1% 1.3% pts. $158.02 0.5% Worldwide2 $117.27 1.2% 72.5% -0.1% pts. $161.76 1.3% 1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes North American - All and International - All. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions) Fiscal Year 2019 First

Quarter Second

Quarter Total Net income, as reported $ 375 $ 232 $ 607 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756) (3,903) (7,659) Reimbursed expenses 3,892 4,107 7,999 Interest expense 97 102 199 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 1 3 Tax provision 57 82 139 Depreciation and amortization 54 56 110 Contract investment amortization 14 15 29 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30 29 59 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7 8 15 Share-based compensation 40 50 90 Merger-related costs and charges 9 173 182 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 821 $ 952 $ 1,773 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 7% 1% 4% 1 Fiscal Year 2018 2 First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Total Net income, as reported $ 420 $ 667 $ 503 $ 317 $ 1,907 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,776) (4,048) (3,735) (3,984) (15,543) Reimbursed expenses 3,808 3,964 3,855 4,151 15,778 Interest expense 75 85 86 94 340 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 3 2 3 10 Tax provision 112 207 91 28 438 Depreciation and amortization 54 58 52 62 226 Contract investment amortization 18 13 13 14 58 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 33 34 39 41 147 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 10 10 40 Share-based compensation 38 47 43 43 171 Gain on asset dispositions (58) (109) (16) (6) (189) Gain on investees' property sales - (10) (55) - (65) Merger-related costs and charges 34 18 12 91 155 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 770 $ 939 $ 900 $ 864 $ 3,473 ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1 Represents the percentage increase of Adjusted EBITDA of $1,773 million for the first two quarters of 2019 over Adjusted EBITDA of $1,709 million for the first two quarters of 2018. 2 Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST THIRD QUARTER 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated

Third Quarter 2019 Third Quarter 2018 ** Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 490 $ 505 Interest expense 95 95 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 5 5 Tax provision 160 165 Depreciation and amortization 50 50 Contract investment amortization 15 15 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 35 35 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 Share-based compensation 45 45 Gain on asset dispositions (9) (9) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 896 $ 916 $ 900 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 0% 2% ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption 'Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses' above. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FOURTH QUARTER 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated

Fourth Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018 ** Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 506 $ 521 Interest expense 101 101 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 2 Tax provision 156 161 Depreciation and amortization 55 55 Contract investment amortization 16 16 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 31 31 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 5 5 Share-based compensation 45 45 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 917 $ 937 $ 864 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 6% 8% ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption 'Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses' above. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2019 ($ in millions) Range Estimated

Full Year 2019 Full Year 2018** Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,003 $ 2,033 Interest expense 395 395 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 10 10 Tax provision 577 587 Depreciation and amortization 215 215 Contract investment amortization 60 60 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 125 125 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 30 30 Share-based compensation 180 180 Gain on asset dispositions (9) (9) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 3,586 $ 3,626 $ 3,473 Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 3% 4% ** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use. 1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption 'Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses' above. MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges, the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA'). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in 'Reimbursed expenses,' as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes, pre-tax merger-related costs and charges, and share-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the 'Merger-related costs and charges' caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing temporary timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under 'Depreciation, amortization, and other' as well as depreciation classified in 'Reimbursed expenses' and 'Contract investment amortization' in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our 'Income Statements'), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in 'Reimbursed expenses' reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ('RevPAR') as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-reports-second-quarter-2019-results-300896457.html SOURCE Marriott International, Inc. Brendan McManus, (301) 380-4495, brendan.mcmanus@marriott.com Attachments Original document

