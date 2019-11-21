Marriott International : Rev Up! W Hotels Arrives In The UAE Capital With W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Buckle up… W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International Inc., today announced the highly anticipated debut of the W brand in the UAE capital with the opening of W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi's bustling entertainment epicenter, the hotel is the brand's second W Hotel to open this year in the United Arab Emirates after W Dubai - The Palm, and has the bragging rights to be the only hotel in the world located atop a Grand Prix racetrack. Set to galvanize the island with its innovative design and pulsating energy, this architectural marvel sits between the racetrack and local marina.

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is surrounded by iconic landmarks, located just 15-minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport at the doorstep of the famed Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Marina. The hotel is also in close proximity to Ferrari World, Warner Brothers Studios and Abu Dhabi's biggest shopping center, the Yas Mall. W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is set to provide front row seats to the glitz and glamour of the vibrant metropolis, be it on or off the track.

'W Hotels seeks dynamic destinations that are multi-dimensional and ever-evolving, and Abu Dhabi, with its cultural DNA that honors a millennium of tradition while boldly embracing what's new and next, is an ideal fit for the brand,' said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. 'The arrival of W in Abu Dhabi marks a new chapter for both the brand and the capital. While paying tribute to the essence and spirit of the city, the hotel creates a modern, energetic and stylish escape unlike anything else.'

Locally Legit

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island reveals the best of the destination's history, heritage and culture while infusing elements of its modern future. From the barren desert to the burgeoning concrete metropolis, Abu Dhabi boasts one of the most unique and diverse landscapes, all celebrated by the hotel's tone-setting vibe. The design draws inspiration from traditional and artistic surroundings complementing the natural landscape of the Emirate. All architectural elements are influenced by symmetry, intricate detail, parallel beams and optical illusions, creating silhouettes and shades inspired by the region's natural lakes, wetlands, salt flats and fossilized sands and dunes - the hidden natural gems of the UAE.

Guests are greeted by Bedouin-inspired tents, large columns and seating inspired by local mangroves. Custom-designed Welcome Desks mimic the form of oil droplets and jewel tone furnishings, depicting the colors of liquid gold, a distinctive historic trade in Abu Dhabi. Show-stopping Whatever/Whenever desks are canoe-shaped, a visual reference to the Abu Dhabi waterways and once the mode of movement across the city.

Rev Up

For an exhilarating experience, guests can ignite their senses and catch the action of the racetrack and all that the island has to offer as they live it up and bask in the Arabian sun. The hotel's vibrant 499 guest rooms and suites offer plush amenities and floor-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views of the Grand Prix racetrack or the Yas Marina. The EWOW Suite (the brand's over-the-top take on the traditional Presidential Suite), boasts 409 square meters (about 1,342 square feet) of ultimate luxury spread over two floors. Guests can soak it up in the suite's private lap pool, sauna and enjoy jaw-dropping, 180-degree views of Yas Island.

WET

The W brand's iconic poolside experience features the stunning scenery of the Yas Marina Circuit as guests swim, sun and enjoy signature beverages while listening to live DJ performances. WET is sure to become the hottest place to cool off, take a dip and make a splash in the city. W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island will embody the brand's signature work hard, play hard philosophy, with FUEL-focused activities (fitness and wellness programming) including weekly workouts, healthy cuisine and amazing adventures.

Sip & Savor

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island showcases eclectic dining with Garage, a one-of-a-kind a la carte food hub with a buzzing, botanical design driven by five unique mini concepts: Steam Table serving up noodles and dumplings, Nikkei House offering Peruvian/ Japanese cuisine, Mezza Bar focusing on Lebanese mezze, Meat Vault offering grilled cuts, and Tart Van which serves - as the name suggests - only scrumptious tarts.

Guests can also step into 'Little Italy' at Amici for an authentic Italian experience or take their taste buds on a flavor-filled journey of India at Angar. Killer views and bold beats await at W Lounge which follows the narrative of the hotel's multicultural B&F philosophy with a variety of drink stations that each focus on a signature beverage alongside a curated menu. With uncompromising entertainment at its core, guests and locals alike can expect high energy experiences with DJs and live music.

Those who want full access to what's new and next in the capital city of the UAE can book a special opening offer November 2019 - February 2020. This includes a Wonderful room for two nights or more, buffet breakfast for two plus 250 AED ($68 USD) B&F credit to experience Garage.

For more information, visit http://www.wabudhabiyasisland.com

For press enquiries - Fiona Wishart, Senior Account Manager, fiona@z7communications.com

