Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marriott International : Statement on Fraudulent Phone Calls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

Marriott International has been made aware of a series of fraudulent telephone calls being made in different parts of the world where the caller offers a complimentary stay at a Marriott hotel to entice the person taking the call to listen to a sales pitch unrelated to Marriott. This practice, known as 'scamming', typically incorporates a company's branding in order to get someone to provide personal information or buy a product or service. Marriott International has a long-standing commitment to protecting the privacy of the personal information that is entrusted to us. Marriott has not provided any information to the parties involved in these fraudulent calls. If you receive a suspicious telephone call, especially for a contest you did not enter, we urge you not to provide any personal information, especially credit card information. Instead, simply end the call and report it.

For residents in the U.S., report the call to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For more information about phone scams, visit the FTC Consumer Information site.

For Canadian residents, more information on telephone scam can be found on the Canadian Telecommunications Commission's web site.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
06:26pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement on Fraudulent Phone Calls
PU
08:31aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Poised To Spend $500 Million With Women-Owned Businesse..
PR
06:40aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality and ICE District Announce..
AQ
06/26MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : JW Marriott Marquis Dubai appoints hotel manager
AQ
06/25MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park Completes Reawa..
PU
06/25MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : introduces female leadership initiative in the Middle E..
AQ
06/24MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : AC Hotels by Marriott® Announces the Opening of its Fir..
PR
06/23MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : to take Ritz-Carlton brand to Portland for first time
AQ
06/23MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : to take Ritz-Carlton brand to Portland for first time
AQ
06/22MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Diplomatic Quarter a hospitality icon in Riyadh
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 21 453 M
EBIT 2019 3 016 M
Net income 2019 1 940 M
Debt 2019 10 296 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 23,44
P/E ratio 2020 19,75
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 45 170 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 139 $
Spread / Average Target 2,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL24.95%45 170
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC31.64%27 511
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC23.04%11 949
ACCOR0.03%11 789
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)24.24%10 098
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.80%7 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About