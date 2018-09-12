Log in
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (MAR)
Marriott International : Statement on Hurricane Florence

09/12/2018 | 07:48pm CEST
We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Florence. Our hotels in the predicted path of the storm have implemented storm preparation protocols. The safety of our guests and associates is always a top priority at Marriott. In addition, we are in close contact with local authorities and, as always, will take guidance and direction from them as the situation warrants. Plans are in place to evacuate and close our hotels as local authorities or conditions require such action. We encourage those planning to travel to the storm area to check the news for the most current information and amend plans accordingly. Hotels in the impacted area are waiving cancellation and change fees but details will vary depending on the hotel, so we suggest customers call (800) 228-9290 for more information about their reservations. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about their reservations should call the Marriott International toll-free number in their country listedhere.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:47:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 580 M
EBIT 2018 2 378 M
Net income 2018 2 000 M
Debt 2018 8 782 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 24,70
P/E ratio 2019 20,01
EV / Sales 2018 2,45x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 44 189 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-6.17%44 189
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-3.07%23 083
ACCOR-2.33%14 118
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.86%11 501
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION3.44%8 470
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-80.52%8 202
