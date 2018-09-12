Marriott International : Statement on Hurricane Florence

We continue to closely monitor the path of Hurricane Florence. Our hotels in the predicted path of the storm have implemented storm preparation protocols. The safety of our guests and associates is always a top priority at Marriott. In addition, we are in close contact with local authorities and, as always, will take guidance and direction from them as the situation warrants. Plans are in place to evacuate and close our hotels as local authorities or conditions require such action. We encourage those planning to travel to the storm area to check the news for the most current information and amend plans accordingly. Hotels in the impacted area are waiving cancellation and change fees but details will vary depending on the hotel, so we suggest customers call (800) 228-9290 for more information about their reservations. Those in countries outside of the United States seeking information about their reservations should call the Marriott International toll-free number in their country listed

