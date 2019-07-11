Log in
Marriott International : Statement on Tropical Storm Barry

0
07/11/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

We continue to closely monitor the path of Tropical Storm Barry. Our hotels in the predicted path of the storm have implemented storm preparation protocols. The safety of our guests and associates is always a top priority at Marriott. In addition, we are in close contact with local authorities and, as always, will take guidance and direction from them as the situation warrants. We encourage those planning to travel to the storm area to check the news for the most current information and amend plans accordingly. Hotels in the impacted area are reviewing their cancellation fees; details may vary by hotel. To modify or cancel an existing reservation, please go toMarriott.comor the Marriott app.

