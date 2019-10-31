Marriott International : Subsidiary Sells St. Regis New York Hotel

By Stephen Nakrosis



Marriott International Inc. (MAR) said Thursday a subsidiary sold the St. Regis New York Hotel to the Qatar Investment Authority, a state-owned holding company.

Marriott said it sold the property in a deal valued at $310 million.

The property, which is located on New York's Fifth Avenue, features 229 guest rooms and seven presidential suites.

Marriott will continue to operate the property under a long-term management agreement with the Qatar Investment Authority, the company said.

