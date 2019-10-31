Log in
Marriott International : Subsidiary Sells St. Regis New York Hotel

10/31/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) said Thursday a subsidiary sold the St. Regis New York Hotel to the Qatar Investment Authority, a state-owned holding company.

Marriott said it sold the property in a deal valued at $310 million.

The property, which is located on New York's Fifth Avenue, features 229 guest rooms and seven presidential suites.

Marriott will continue to operate the property under a long-term management agreement with the Qatar Investment Authority, the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 0.09% 126.55 Delayed Quote.16.47%
REGIS CORPORATION -2.83% 20.6 Delayed Quote.25.07%
