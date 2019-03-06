Marriott International : The Luxury Collection Announces First Hotel In The Seychelles With The Signing Of North Island

The Exclusive 11 Villa Private Island Resort Slated to Join the Brand's Portfolio of Indigenous Hotels and Resorts Across the Globe in 2019

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced its planned debut in the Seychelles with the signing of North Island - one of the world's most luxurious private island resorts. Located amongst the inner granitic islands of Seychelles, North Island is owned by the North Island Company Limited and is anticipated to join The Luxury Collection's portfolio of world-renowned hotels and resorts later this year. Managed by ASMALLWORLD (ASWN:SWX), the leading members-only club dedicated to international travel and luxury, North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles will be the organization's first property in their highly anticipated ASW Hotel Collection.

North Island boasts pristine white sand beaches that surround a tropical interior of coconut palms and indigenous takamaka trees, cradled between three granite outcrops overlooking the azure ocean. Featuring 11 private villas with panoramic oceanfront views and a supreme sense of exclusivity, the 4,890-square-foot villas will provide guests with plenty of room to fully unwind and enjoy the intimate, island style experience in a luxurious setting.

In addition to the resort's stunning villas, the property will feature a lounge, dining room, state-of-the-art spa and gym, infinity pool, and intimate sunset bar and restaurant located on the western side of the island. North Island's Library will offer a standout experience for guests with an extensive natural history collection resulting from a devoted, meticulous renovation of the old coral ruins. In addition to housing a large selection of books and artifacts, The Library will also play host to immersive marine life presentations and environmental programs.

"The Seychelles is a true Luxury Collection destination, and one that we have been keen to offer to global explorers for quite some time," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "Home to some of the world's most beautiful islands, with endless white sand beaches and coral reefs, lush mountain rainforests and rare animals, The Seychelles archipelago is an untouched paradise with over 115 islands to discover. The Luxury Collection is thrilled to announce the joining of North Island later this year - one of the most exclusive and exotic locations in the Indian Ocean."

Led by acclaimed site architects Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens, the property's environmentally friendly architecture draws inspiration from the natural beauty of the destination. Each room features local materials including wood, local stone and glass, all of which are individually handcrafted by Seychellois and African artisans, along with natural thatched roofs to complete the magnificent design. South African-based interior design firm LIFE strikingly captured the spirit of understated elegance and quiet authenticity that is characteristic of North Island, with an organic aesthetic influenced by the destination's unparalleled beauty and plethora of lush vegetation.

North Island will offer immersive experiences and opportunities for guests to explore the captivating magic of the island. With a variety of adventurous activities including scuba diving, sea kayaking, boating, fishing, yoga, snorkeling and more, guests can connect with the indigenous offerings while making a minimal impact on the environment, which is the main philosophy of the island and resort.

Speaking about the signing, Bruce Simpson, MD of North Island Company Limited, said: "We are delighted to join The Luxury Collection's exclusive and unique portfolio. North Island is the ideal fit for a brand offering truly indigenous experiences and we look forward to building on the position of the island as one of the world's most desirable private island resorts."

Jan Luescher, CEO of ASMALLWORLD stated, "We are proud to launch our ASW Hotel Collection and collaborate with Marriott International on such an iconic property. We are looking forward to expanding our collection over time."

North Island is located approximately 30 kilometers northeast of Mahe Island, the main and largest island in the Seychelles. Arriving at the property is simple and tailored for guests, with the property being a 15-minute helicopter transfer or a one-hour boat trip from Mahe Island.

