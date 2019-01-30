Marriott International : The Luxury Collection Debuts Iraph Sui On Okinawa's Irabu Island

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the opening of the 58-room IRAPH SUI, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Miyako Okinawa, marking the third Luxury Collection property in Japan. Owned by Mori Trust Co. Ltd., IRAPH SUI is a stunning seafront property that overlooks the warm pristine waters of Japan's southern Okinawa islands.

IRAPH SUI, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Miyako Okinawa is nestled in natural greenery and lushly landscaped gardens on Irabu Island. Luxuriously appointed guest rooms that range from 495 square feet to 1,290 square feet offer a complete set of amenities and private balconies with views of the white sandy beach and azure ocean, with several suites in the hotel also featuring private swimming pools. The clean, crisp interior design of the hotel and guest rooms showcase motifs of island elements, including 'Minsah' weaving, the traditional Okinawan textile and crafts inspired by the surrounding coral reefs.

Irabu Island is part of the Miyako Islands, a group of islands in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture known for their beautiful white-sand beaches, clear warm water, and remarkable diving experiences. The Miyako Islands boast several UNESCO World Heritage-listed attractions, as well as spectacular natural offerings including unique underwater volcanic rock formations shaped over millions of years, majestic Ryukyu limestone arches, vivid coral reefs and colorful marine life. The name of the hotel 'IRAPH' is believed to be the ancient name for Irabu, meaning 'beautifully-colored'.

'With an established presence in the bustling, modern capital of Tokyo as well as the majestic, cultural city of Kyoto, The Luxury Collection is thrilled to debut our third hotel in Japan with our partner Mori Trust,' said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. 'Irabu in Okinawa is a vividly beautiful island brimming with distinct and unique cultural experiences, and IRAPH SUI will allow our global explorers to see this captivating country through a new lens.'

Culinary offerings at IRAPH SUI are authentically inspired and serve up modern, gourmet cuisine with spectacular views of the ocean. Tin'In showcases an international selection of dishes featuring the finest local ingredients, including wagyu beef, pork and the freshest daily catch from the sea. The hotel's indigenous spa offers a diverse range of treatments that incorporate natural Okinawan products, such as a local salt blended for body scrubs and 'Kucha,' a mineral-rich deep sea mud.

IRAPH SUI will offer immersive experiences and opportunities to discover the rich traditional culture of Miyako. Guests can enjoy nearby excursions including visiting the unparalleled beaches that the destination has to offer - from Toguchinohama Beach, known for its flour-like sand, to Sawada Beach, famed for its unique landscape with large boulders resulting from a tsunami in 1771 - in addition to the iconic Irabu Bridge, celebrated as the longest free bridge in Japan. Visitors can also explore the island with a local storyteller or discover the unique underwater scenery of the Okinawan Ocean through luxurious, fully catered dive trips. For those seeking activities a little closer to home, morning yoga sessions in the tranquil surroundings of the property are designed to refresh the mind and restore the soul, while sun seekers can lounge by an infinity pool that seemingly melts into the sea or choose from a selection of beach and sea sports at the nearby beach club.

'Okinawa has been attracting both domestic and international travelers with its distinctive culture and magnificent natural attractions, including some of the finest sand beaches and coral reefs in the world,' said Miwako Date, President and Chief Executive Officer at Mori Trust Co., Ltd. 'With the opening of IRAPH SUI, we are glad to be collaborating once again with Marriott International to offer exquisite experiences to travelers.'

Located on the southern part of Irabu Island, the hotel is located 20 minutes by car from Miyako Airport. In 2019, the new Shimojishima Airport, which will also cater to private jets, is expected to open, making this a convenient gateway for international guests traveling to the island.

