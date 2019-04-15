Marriott International : The Luxury Collection Debuts in Cyprus With Parklane, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa On The Island's Vibrant Southern Coast

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International Inc., today announced the opening of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol. Owned and operated by Parklane Hotels Limited, the property marks Marriott International's entry into Cyprus - and the first international luxury branded resort in the country. Parklane joins an ensemble of over 100 Luxury Collection hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories, offering world travellers indigenous and intimate, local experiences.

'We are excited to put Cyprus on the map for our Global Explorers as our newest property in the region,' said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. 'With a deep-rooted history that today can still be experienced by visiting iconic landmarks such as the medieval Limassol Castle, paired with modern architecture and cultural happenings, the vibrant coastal city of Limassol is one of the most up and coming destinations in the world today.'

For guests seeking privacy and tranquillity, the resort boasts an adults-only wing comprising of 16 Lifestyle Suites and a swimming pool. Each suite celebrates expansive views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea, with some also featuring private pools. Copyright 2018 Matthew Shaw. See licence supplied with this image for full terms & conditions. Copy available at: www.matthewshaw.co.uk/copyright.html Not for use by architects, interior designers or other hotel suppliers without permission from Matthew Shaw

A 15-minute drive east from Limassol - the storied city on the southern coast of Cyprus - Parklane is situated on 100,000 square metres of lush, landscaped gardens and boasts a 300-metre pristine sandy beach. Upon arrival, the resort welcomes guests via a picturesque lane that snakes through a verdant grove of locally grown olive, citrus and palm trees. Each of its 274 guestrooms and suites, designed by Harrods Interiors, presents bright, open-plan living with a fresh and contemporary finesse, many featuring terraces with commanding views of the Mediterranean Sea and the rolling Troodos mountains beyond. The 52 suites, some set over two storeys with sleek architectural flair, entice with teak-decked private pools.

'From our recent opening in the storied city of Yerevan to a debut in the historic country of Cyprus, The Luxury Collection continues to offer a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable locations,' said Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President, Luxury Brands - Europe, Marriott International. 'We are thrilled to welcome our newest Luxury Collection hotel in Europe and our first hotel in Cyprus, offering an extraordinary opportunity for our guests to discover this vividly beautiful island, crystal blue waters and unique cultural offerings.'

Locally Inspired Cuisine

Culinary enthusiasts will be enthralled by the variety of cuisine offered at the resort, from fine dining to light poolside bites. Fresh fish and local seafood from the surrounding region are at the heart of the innovative menus, which are full of native flair. Guests can enjoy Cypriot grill dishes made using a traditional wood-burning oven and barbecue pit as well as cocktails or local wines at Dafne, Italian fare served al fresco at Il Teatro, Mediterranean seafood served in unique settings arranged as small islands floating in a pool at Islands and can indulge in a casually elegant evening at The Grill.

Parklane will also offer special immersive experiences for guests to discover the rich food and wine culture of Cyprus with its series of Epicurean Journeys. Designed and spearheaded by the hotel's Head Sommelier, the weekly wine tasting will celebrate of the diverse flavors of the region and showcase wine as an integral part of the traditional Cypriot diet. Under the expert direction of the hotel's culinary professionals, the island's sacred coffee ritual will be showcased to guests who can prepare their own authentic coffee in a traditional copper pot cooked slowly in sand.

Immersive Experiences

One of the hotel's hallmark experiences for guests seeking a restful retreat is the 3,000 square metre Kalloni Spa. This luxurious space takes its cues from the sea, from its two outdoor and two indoor seawater pools to its relaxing and revitalising Thalassotherapy menu. These cutting-edge treatments draw on seawater and the marine environment for their many benefits to health and well-being. The spa is also collaborating with a number of brands such as VOYA, which focuses on organic, seaweed-based beauty products and treatments, and Biologique Recherche for its clinical and raw ingredient treatments.

Additional spa features include a barbershop where treatments are tailored using Gentlemen's Tonic products, a Carol Joy hair salon, and a state-of-the-art Parkfit gym that will boast Excite Engaging Cardio, Selection Pro and Connected Strength equipment.

For junior explorers, the spirit of adventure is very much alive at Parklane, where a pirate ship with water jets and slides, and a two-storey princess castle crown the enviable 3,000 square metre Park Kidz. A dedicated restaurant and mini football pitch will keep young guests entertained when not splashing in the pool or playing games at beach. Aspiring footballers can also enroll at the seasonal Parklane Football Escapes academy, which offers an exceptionally rare opportunity to train with former international football stars during school holidays. Weeklong courses will be available for children aged between five and fifteen to train for up to two hours a day, in complete personalized kit, under the guidance of UEFA licensed coaches and English Premier League football stars including Rio Ferdinand and Bobby Zamora.

Additionally, the resort is also home to three tennis courts, three outdoor and one indoor swimming pools and a PADI diving centre, with horse riding and golf courses close by.

Inspiring Meetings

Parklane's corporate offering has undergone a multi-million-euro investment, elevating the resort's credentials as a highly desirable destination for meetings and events throughout the year, as well as a leading venue for Cyprus. Ultra-modern facilities include seven meeting rooms that can be converted into 11 professional conference spaces. The 800 square metre Diamond Ballroom, complete with a built-in stage, can hold up to 600 people, be split into two sections and tailored to meet the requirements of any large event.

Treasured Destination

Parklane's Luxury Collection Concierge team will invite guests to explore Cyprus and its most famous destinations with a bespoke tour from the hotel's Head Concierge. The island boasts several deeply historical sites, such as the Ancient Amathus Archaeological Site, just 11 kilometres east of Limassol and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which dates back to 1100 BC. The Head Concierge will share stories and secrets from ancient times that have shaped and enriched the history of the island.

A visit to the spectacular treasured Lefkara Village, located at the foot of the Troodos Mountains, will tell the story of Leonardo da Vinci's visit in 1841. Leonardo himself was so impressed by the skills of the embroiderers, he is said to have bought one as a gift for Cathedral in Milan where it featured in his celebrated painting, The Last Supper.

For more information, please visit www.theluxurycollection.com/parklane.

