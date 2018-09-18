Marriott International : The Ritz-Carlton Launches Its Stellar Dining Series

he Ritz-Carlton is inviting guests to indulge their culinary senses at the first Stellar Dining Series, where Michelin-star chefs, mixologists and patissiers will tour four of Asia Pacific's gourmet cities from November 1 to December 1, 2018. The journey will start at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, then travel through Osaka and Hong Kong to finally land at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing.

The Stellar Dining Series has been designed as a celestial journey of four gastronomic festivals that celebrate the legendary The Ritz-Carlton culinary craftsmanship and innovation. Each destination offers a portal into the world of The Ritz-Carlton's Michelin-starred restaurants and bars in Asia Pacific. Collaborative menus will be created by Michelin-star chefs from Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Singapore and Shanghai and guests can participate in extraordinary satellite workshops.

"Epicurean artisanship, creative mixology and exceptional service are Ritz-Carlton signatures and the Stellar Dining Series of experiences and masterclasses capture that," said Bruce Ryde, Vice President Luxury Brands and Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "This month-long celebration showcases our incredible restaurant and bar teams who have many Michelin Stars and countless accolades between them."

"Our chefs have a history of proudly sharing their culinary passions with their guests, constantly shooting for the stars and elevating their craft for discerning diners," said Petr Raba, Vice President, Food and Beverage Operations, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "The Stellar Dining Series allows us to take our star teams to share their creations in some of the most iconic dining destinations in the region today."

Each destination on the four-city tour will see Ritz-Carlton chefs collaborate to present their signatures and create spectacular new dishes, orchestrating a constellation of cosmic dining events as well as exclusive masterclasses and cocktail craftsmanship.

November 1 - 4: The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

From November 1 - 4, guests in Singapore can expect a six-hands collaboration that will offer a harmony of the best Chinese dishes from Chef Paul Lau of Michelin-starred Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong; Chef Daniel Wong of Jin Xuan at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong; and Chef Cheung Siu Kong of the Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion in The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Celebrated patissier, Richard Long, from Hong Kong, has also imagined a visual afternoon tea while Oscar Mena mixes cosmic cocktails.

November 8 -10: The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka

The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka will feature a quartet of star chefs bringing into orbit Japanese-inspired French cuisine with Chef Kenji Fujimoto of Tempura Mizuki at The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto and Shintaro Miyazaki of Azure 45 in The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, while modern Cantonese interpretations will be brought to life by Chef Daniel Wong of Jin Xuan. There will also be a one-of-a-kind chocolate masterclass and cocktail workshop.

November 22 - 25: The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, the highest hotel in the world, will take guests closer to the stars in every sense with Chef Paul Lau joining hands with Shintaro Miyazaki of Azure 45 from Tokyo. This event also includes masterclasses with the head bartender Kentaro Wada of The Lounge and Bar from Tokyo.

November 29 - December 1: The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing

The events conclude with a supernova at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing where Christophe Gibert of La Baie in Osaka will collaborate with Chef Cheung Siu Kong of Summer Pavilion in Singapore to create a haute French experience and a contemporary Cantonese menu. At China's cultural dining nexus, there will also be exclusive cocktail workshops inspired by China's treasured teas.

Member Exclusive Moments Experience

Gold and Platinum members of the Marriott loyalty programs have the privilege to access to the early bird reservation from September 10-16, 2018 and be the first to reserve their seats at The Stellar Dining Series in all four destinations. It will be open to the public from September 17, 2018 onwards.

Members can use their points to redeem or bid on a special culinary journey that will take them to all four cities to experience the Stellar Dining Series firsthand with Mega Moments, including a night's stay at each destination. Stellar Dining Experience Packages in Beijing, Hong Kong, and Osaka are also available for bidding on Marriott Rewards and SPG Moments from September, 24 2018 onwards.

For more information about The Stellar Dining Series by The Ritz-Carlton, please visit www.ritzcarlton-stellardining.com

www.ritzcarlton-stellardining.com/cn

