Marriott International : The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park Completes Reawakening with Refashioned Spaces and Inspired Experiences

Inspired by New York City's glamour and the sights and sounds of one of the world's most iconic parks, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park announces the completion of its full hotel reawakening. Thoughtfully weaving New York City's style and spirit through each space, the reimagined luxury hotel has debuted a new social dining experience with Contour, as well as added wellness and fitness areas. These offerings complement the hotel's redesigned Club Lounge, La Prairie Spa, and guest rooms and suites, which were recently honored with the 2019 World's Best Rooms accolade from Forbes Travel Guide.

'The transformation our hotel has seen over the course of this past year truly redefines luxury in Manhattan,' said Winfred van Workum, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. 'Combining a bold vision and inspiration with our legendary service, the vibrant energy of the city and Central Park shines through each of the spaces and provides a renewed oasis in the heart of New York City.'

The reimagined luxury hotel has debuted a new social dining experience with Contour, an all-day gastro lounge.

Contour

Upon entering the hotel, a new all-day gastro lounge draws you into the heart of the lobby's transformation, where the rhythm builds through three distinct rooms for a day to night cocktail and culinary experience. Inviting guests to gather and socialize, each space flows in a sophisticated yet playful design of plush banquettes, marble accents, New York-inspired artwork, and a variety of seating arrangements - secluded and sociable. Connecting the two lounge areas is a vibrant bar where accents of marble, bronze, and gold are complemented by a bold Matisse sketch that stretches across the ceiling, lending inspiration for Contour's namesake. Collaborating with music-curating firm Sonodea™, the ambiance is set with an expertly selected playlist to take the space from day to night, with the beats increasing as time progresses.

An emphasis is placed on the artisanal beverage experience at this New York City lounge with impressive handcrafted classic cocktails and seasonal infusions. Striking presentations provide a moment of wonder including the shareable Honey Ginger Infusion, aged for up to seven days in honeycomb, grapefruit, and ginger. The menu concept focusing on 'For Us' and 'For Me' plates encourages guests to share and mingle within the lounge. Along with its all-day menu, Contour offers breakfast daily in a comfortable setting for a quick meal to start the day, or a stylish atmosphere for a morning meeting.

Fitness Center & Movement Studio

The mezzanine level of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park has been reconcepted to deliver guests a bespoke health and wellness experience. The Fitness Center features brand new, state-of-the-art Technogym® equipment and weights within a bright and inviting space designed to create the ambiance of being in one's own private gym. The Fitness Center is complemented by an innovative Movement Studio, featuring virtual fitness classes by FitnessOnDemand™, which delivers consistent, high-quality media and programming through a variety of channels for individual or small group workouts. Scheduled virtual group classes are offered throughout the week, while outside of these times, all classes are available. Additional amenities enhancing guest's wellness routines include Peloton bikes, a Concept2 Rower, and full-length ballet bar. Along with this new design, guests will find distinct amenities such as a hydration station with still and sparkling water on tap with the ability to add all-natural wellness flavor drops.

Guest Experiences

In addition to the exciting design transformations, new moments have been created through the reawakening that are aimed at immersing guests in the essence of New York City life. Uniting the hotel's most elegant offerings, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park invites guests for a night of unparalleled luxury with its $50,000 Nightcap Package. Guest will conclude an evening in the heart of Manhattan with an expertly crafted nightcap at Contour, served in a set of engraved keepsake crystal glasses in collaboration with Lalique. When it comes time to retire for the evening, key cards are made for The Royal Suite, one of the hotel's most chic and expansive new suites, where a set of Slip silk eye masks are waiting to aid in a perfect night's sleep. Before shut-eye, guests will experience La Prairie Spa without having to leave the comforts of the suite with its exclusive Nighttime Rejuvenation treatment that utilizes the brand's Platinum Rare collection, while two therapists work together to provide a replenishing facial and hand and foot massages.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park will be continuing to implement exciting new partnerships and guest programming throughout the year weaving in the hotel's reawakening.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/centralpark.

# # #

About The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Boldly transformed and redesigned, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park reimagines luxury in Midtown Manhattan, drawing inspiration from the sights, sounds, and colors of Central Park and the chic residential style of a city penthouse. Steps from Manhattan's finest attractions and renowned cultural attractions, the 253-room Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park is a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel, and named World's Best Rooms by Forbes Travel Guide Verified List in 2019. Featuring the all-day gastro lounge Contour, The Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounge, and a collection of wellness experiences including the first stateside La Prairie Spa and innovative Movement Studio, the iconic hotel creates inspiring guest memories with its legendary Ritz-Carlton service. For more information or reservations, call +1 212.308.9100 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/centralpark, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.