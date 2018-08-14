Marriott International : The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills’ $22 Million Investment in Design Tells a New Story for the Iconic Hotel upon its 10-Year Anniversary

The August 2018 unveiling of the hotel's reimagined aesthetic follows the debut of Somni-one of the most lauded restaurant openings of the year-and introduction of new guest programming

The SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills announces the completion of a comprehensive redesign of the rooms and guest experience ahead of its decade milestone in November 2018. The newly reimagined look, which includes all 234 guestrooms and 63 suites, continues to embrace the property's original identity of elegance and whimsy, now dawning a lighter palette and character that speaks to the brighter and more refined disposition of the destination, alongside the latest in technology and modern comforts. Locally inspired guest programming, revamped Garden Terrace events space, and innovated culinary and cocktail experiences round out SLS Beverly Hills' ten-year evolution.

"With a fresh energy, vibrant culture and glamourous social scene, Los Angeles is a key destination for Global Explorers and SLS Beverly Hills is in the center of one its most iconic neighborhoods," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "We are thrilled to debut the modern redesign of SLS Beverly Hills as we continue to create authentic experiences for our discerning travelers in this buzzing city."

"The next chapter of SLS Beverly Hills reflects the hotel's unique location at the crossroads of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills: the epicenter of modern luxury, the entertainment industry and Southern California's relaxed-yet-effervescent personality," said General Manager Christophe Thomas. "Coupled with our immersive guest programming and destination-worthy fine dining, we're excited to provide visitors with the quintessential L.A. experience and accommodations that foster comfort and relaxation, while inspiring adventure and creativity."

The Reimagined SLS Beverly Hills: Design and Décor

The rooms redesign by Dakota Development, Muzeo and Avenue Interior Design brings a fresh perspective to modern luxury, while staying true to the iconic touches and tradition-defying elements inherent to the flagship SLS Hotel. Signature oversized mirror panels and whimsical accents remain, juxtaposed with white oak, Carrara marble, and textural neutral fabrics that add to the room's overall lighter and brighter profile.

All-new, playful elements that speak to the heart of SLS Beverly Hills shine through in surprising locations, beginning with custom-made light boxes illuminating the hallways with three distinct narratives selected to represent the hotel's irreverent style and personality, inspiring curiosity and a sense of adventure in route to the guestroom. Storytelling, a theme engrained throughout the hotel since inception, continues inside the new guest accommodations. A vibrant carpet sets the stage for a plush, welcoming stay while oversized abstract prints and mirror-lined walls welcome personal interpretation and self-reflection, respectively. Handmade needlepoint pillows with classic Picasso prints mirror the chalk drawings found in The Bazaar, the work of a Los Angeles chalk artist commissioned for the restaurant's 2009 opening. Colorful illustrations inside the spacious new armoires depict the SLS spirit animal - the mischievous monkey - causing havoc among neatly organized antique perfume bottles, another nod to the hotel's mission to challenge the conventions of traditional luxury. A custom-made vintage map of Los Angeles embedded on top of the media center depicts SLS-inspired recommendations for exploring the destination, selected to signify traditional points of interest (Santa Monica Pier, Sunset Strip) as well as the more modern and iconoclast locations that helped define the city as we know it today. (Silicon Beach, Compton).

The renovation also encompasses the addition of two new suite categories: the Style Suite and the Storyseeker Suite, featuring distinct private bedroom and living areas. The palatial, 1900 square-foot Presidential Suite boasts four separate rooms including an expansive bedroom with an oversized closet, powder room, soaking tub, and experience rain shower; a comfortable study filled with a collection of L.A.-centric art and culture books; a dining room complete with a bespoke chandelier and cherry-oak dining table; and a cozy living room connected to its spacious kitchen. Throughout all accommodations, additional new features include strategically located USB ports and outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi routers in every room, and 55-inch high definition SMART TVs, as well as an updated bathroom experience featuring a pristine rainfall shower or oversized soaking tub, and enhanced ambient lighting.

In the Kitchen: Somni

In addition to its avant-garde design, the SLS Beverly Hills remains the home of award-winning culinary offerings that challenge and redefine tradition. Culinary Director Chef José Andrés-recipient of the 2018 James Beard "Humanitarian of the Year" award-and Creative Director Chef Aitor Zabala recently debuted the much anticipated Somni: a critically lauded 10-seat chef's counter featuring an evolving, 20-plus course tasting menu blending experimental style with traditional and modern techniques. The exhibition kitchen space, designed without any corners, mimics the hotel's overall refreshed aesthetic, incorporating light oak and marble accented with multi-colored animal bust sculptures by Pop Surrealist artist Okuda San Miguel.

See Life Sideways: New Guest Programming

Distinct from other SLS properties, SLS Beverly Hills is part of The Luxury Collection, which celebrates the roots of each property's distinct location through culturally immersive programming, art, design, and amenities. The SLS Beverly Hills is proud to introduce an ever-evolving selection of Concierge-curated experiences such as:

- Destination Discoveries: bi-weekly (Tuesdays & Saturdays) tours that begin with a brief history of the hotel, before embarking on a walking excursion of the West 3rd Street neighborhood, a local gem lined with artisanal shops & boutiques, outdoor cafes, art galleries and street murals by L.A.'s genre-defining artists.

- SLS Saluteat Altitude Pool: a daily toasting ritual comprised of guests' choice between the "Saint" (fresh-squeezed Wellness Shot) or the "Sinner" (bartender's recipe of the day), reflective of the city's zeal for health and wellness as well as poolside revelry.

- Bazaar Signature Cocktail Tastingat Bar Centro (5:30pm, Fridays): a weekly introduction to the magic behind The Bazaar's signature mixology program, from a centuries-old recipe by Ben Franklin to the more modern technique of infusing liquid nitrogen.

For more information, visit www.theluxurycollection.com/sls, call 310-247-0400 or follow on social media: @slsbeverlyhills.

About SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills

After making a critically acclaimed splash with its 2008 debut, thanks to excellence in hospitality, cuisine, and design, the SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills continues to define modern luxury at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. The flagship SLS Hotel was originally designed by Philippe Starck and the SLS Brand is owned by global hospitality company sbe. Following a multimillion-dollar room renovation and with robust dining options from multiple José Andrés restaurants including The Bazaar, Tres, and Somni, as well as in-room dining and the Altitude sixth-story rooftop pool deck, the refreshed hotel welcomes guests to rediscover its iconoclast style and imaginative culinary program. Additionally, Ciel Spa by Pearl offers a full suite of wellness and salon services and 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor function spaces include a ballroom, conference rooms, and Garden Room & Terrace with retractable skylight roof. The newly reimagined rooms and culinary updates help celebrate this Luxury Collection property's 10-year anniversary in November 2018. Visit www.theluxurycollection.com/sls for more information.

