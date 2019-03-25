Log in
Marriott International : The World's Largest Residence Inn By Marriott Opens In Calgary Downtown/Beltline District

0
03/25/2019 | 10:00am EDT
Brand Pays Homage to Calgary's Western History with New Calgary Downtown/Beltline District Property That Provides Travelers the Opportunity to Maintain their Life on the Road

Marriott International, Inc. has announced the highly anticipated opening of Residence Inn Calgary Downtown/Beltline District, the largest property in the brand's global portfolio. The Residence Inn Calgary marks the 800th hotel for the brand. With properties located in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Central America, Residence Inn is theglobal leader in the longer-stays lodging segment.

Located in one of the city's most dynamic neighbourhoods, the Residence Inn Calgary Downtown/Beltline District was thoughtfully-designed to capture the unconventional charm of the city. Standing 33 stories high, the property features 390 well-appointed spacious suites, offering unbeatable views of the city, all while blending comfort and style. Built where the historic Alberta Boot Company once stood, the property stands out within Calgary's iconic skyline and boasts unique design elements from floor-to-ceiling murals to cowboy boot stitching incorporated into all guestroom bed headboards, paying homage to Calgary's western history. Steps away from the centre of downtown Calgary, the property's prime location offers guests close access to some of the city's main attractions, including the Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary Tower, and Studio Bell.

Residence Inn Calgary Downtown/Beltline District

"Residence Inn Calgary Downtown/Beltline District has been one of our most highly-anticipated launches in Canada as it marks the brand's largest in the world," said Janis Milham Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader Classic Select Brands at Marriott International. "Canada has become a key market for the brand's continued expansion and we look forward to Residence Inn's continued growth in the country."

Catering to both business and leisure travelers, the property's studio and one-bedroom suites feature dedicated living and sleeping areas as well as fully-equipped kitchens, enabling guests to maximize their stay. Guests can enjoy additional amenities including complimentary grocery delivery service and daily hot breakfast, 24-hour market, a common laundry room, 24-hour, bi-level state-of-the-art fitness facility, market, and valet parking. For guests seeking a full-service dining experience, the property's Lounge and Terrace offers light meals complemented by regionally-infused crafted cocktails, west-coast wines and local beer selections. Just in time for summer, the property will soon be unveiling a wine bar in its lobby.

"Stampede City is the perfect place for Marriott International to debut its 800th Residence Inn hotel, the largest Residence Inn in the world, and a flagship property for the brand, said Don Cleary, President of Marriott International in Canada. "Calgary is a key market for extended-stay travel and we are delighted to launch the city's third Residence Inn, widening the accommodation options available to business travelers whilst also putting Calgary's most popular cultural attractions within easy reach of our long-stay leisure guests."

The property features close to 6,500 square feet of naturally-lit meeting space with built-in multimedia technology. Groups of up to 175 can take advantage of flexible meeting rooms and dedicated gathering spaces for meals, breakout sessions, one-on-one meetings, and more.

"We are thrilled to be opening a spectacular new addition to Calgary's Beltline District," says Gordon Johnson, Vice-President, Operations for Atlific Hotels, the hotel's operator. "The Residence Inn Calgary Downtown/Beltline District was envisioned for today's leisure and business traveler, who is looking to spend quality time in one of Canada's most vibrant entrepreneurial cities, whether for work or play."

For more information on Residence Inn Calgary Downtown/Beltline District visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/yycbl-residence-inn-calgary-downtown-beltline-district/.

###

Residence Inn by Marriott
Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the longer-stay lodging segment, with more than -800 properties located in more than 12 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.

About Atlific Hotels
Atlific Hotels is one of the leading hotel management companies in Canada operating over 55 hotels with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Atlific Hotels has 60 years of experience managing well‐known Canadian hotels, resorts, and extended stay properties. The company has built a reputation for best in business accounting reporting, information technology solutions and support, exceptional sales, marketing and revenue management programs and sound operational systems. Atlific Hotels' parent company, Ocean Properties Hotels Resorts & Affiliates operates 68 hotels throughout the United States. Together they manage over 120 properties in North America with over 19,400 rooms, which include independent hotels and resorts as well as internationally recognized hotel brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. For more information please visit www.atlific.com.

-30-

Media Contact:
Jessica Harcombe Fleming
Director, Alberta, Beattie Tartan
M: 403.828.1276
Jessica.harcombefleming@beattiegroup.com

Sabrina Bhangoo
Marriott International, Canada
M: 416.799.1323
sabrina.bhangoo@marriott.com

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 13:59:16 UTC
