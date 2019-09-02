Log in
Marriott International : Updated Statement on Hurricane Dorian

09/02/2019 | 11:50am EDT
September 2, 2019 - We continue to monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian, and our hotels in the predicted path have implemented storm preparation protocols. We are in close contact with local authorities, and will take guidance and direction from them as the situation warrants. If it is necessary to evacuate and close hotels due to local authorities' mandates or conditions, our teams are prepared to do so, and have been doing so at some locations. We encourage those planning to travel to the storm area to check news updates for the most current information, and amend plans accordingly. Hotels in the impacted area are reviewing their cancellation fees; details may vary by hotel. To modify or cancel an existing reservation, please go to Marriott.com or the Marriott app.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 15:49:07 UTC
