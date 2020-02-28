Marriott International : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World HealthOrganization's statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments. The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. We continue to waive cancellation fees for hotel stays through March 15, 2020 for guests with reservations at our hotels in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan. Effective February 26, 2020 we are also waiving cancellation fees for guests with reservations at our hotels in South Korea, Japan and the Milan (Lombardia region) and Venice (Veneto region) regions of Italy for hotel stays through March 15, 2020. Additionally, we will waive cancellation fees for guests in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the Milan (Lombardia region) and Venice (Veneto region) regions of Italy traveling outbound to other Marriott destinations globally for hotel stays through March 15, 2020.

For more information, refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or your local health authority.

