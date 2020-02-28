Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marriott International : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 09:56am EST

We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World HealthOrganization's statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments. The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. We continue to waive cancellation fees for hotel stays through March 15, 2020 for guests with reservations at our hotels in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan. Effective February 26, 2020 we are also waiving cancellation fees for guests with reservations at our hotels in South Korea, Japan and the Milan (Lombardia region) and Venice (Veneto region) regions of Italy for hotel stays through March 15, 2020. Additionally, we will waive cancellation fees for guests in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and the Milan (Lombardia region) and Venice (Veneto region) regions of Italy traveling outbound to other Marriott destinations globally for hotel stays through March 15, 2020.

For more information, refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or your local health authority.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 14:55:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
09:56aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
02/27MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
02/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Microsoft issues warning as the coronavirus crisis grows
02/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street set for steep fall on alarm over fast-s..
RE
02/27MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Press Release and Financial Tables Q4 2019
PU
02/27MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Non-GAAP Reconciliations – Q4 2019
PU
02/27U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
RE
02/27Marriott Sees Hit as Occupancy Rates Drop -- WSJ
DJ
02/27MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26Marriott, Booking Holdings warn of virus hit as JetBlue waives cancellation f..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 520 M
EBIT 2020 3 023 M
Net income 2020 2 050 M
Debt 2020 11 103 M
Yield 2020 1,61%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,33x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 39 115 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 145,96  $
Last Close Price 119,64  $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-20.99%39 115
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-13.60%26 588
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-15.08%10 288
ACCOR-20.17%9 434
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-17.47%9 388
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-14.37%7 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group