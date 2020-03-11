Marriott International : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization's statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments.

The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance. We are waiving individual cancellation fees for hotel stays through March 31, 2020 for guests traveling to or from the following locations:

Asia Pacific: Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, French Polynesia, Maldives, India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, New Caledonia, Samoa

For Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

We are waiving cancellation fees for reservations from the following countries into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Philippines, Singapore, India, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Somalia, Vietnam, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt.

Guests who booked via online travel agents or other third party travel professionals are advised to contact their booking provider for information on their policies. Please Note: This policy does not apply to travel associated with a Group booking.