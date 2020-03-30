Marriott International : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization's statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments.

The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.

Our Cancellation Policy:

In response to changing marketplace conditions, Marriott International is committed to ensuring our customers experience flexibility during these challenging times.

For all Marriott International hotels world-wide, we are implementing the following policies:

For guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date , including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival,* as long as the change or cancellation is made by June 30,2020. Please note that any changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates, between today and June 30, 2020, we will allow the reservation to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date.* Please note that changes to the reservation will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

Please note that this policy does not apply to travel associated with a Group booking. Guests who booked via online travel agents or other third-party travel professionals are advised to contact their booking provider for information on their policies.

*Important Information:



Some exclusions may apply. May exclude periods with special event restrictions or peak demand weeks. Please refer to the property's Rate Details for applicable terms or exceptions, if any, when booking or changing reservations.

Individual (transient) guestroom reservation refunds of any kind (e.g., cash or credit voucher) may take up to 90 days from the date of cancellation to be processed. The form and timing of refund may be subject to applicable laws where each hotel is located.

Design Hotels and Homes & Villas by Marriott International (HVMI) are excluded from this policy. HVMI-specific cancellation guidance is available here.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (e.g., Marriott, Sheraton and Westin Vacation Ownership resorts) is included in this policy for transient reservations only. For owner occupancy reservations, please visit http://hub.vacationclub.com.

For individual reservations booked into a pre-existing group block, please refer to cancellation terms quoted at the time of reservation. For more information, please contact the group organizer or the hotel.

For group organizer questions on terms and conditions of group contracts, please contact the hotel.