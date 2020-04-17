Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marriott International : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization's statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments.

The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.

Our Cancellation Policy:
In response to changing marketplace conditions, Marriott International is committed to ensuring our customers experience flexibility during these challenging times.

For all Marriott International hotels world-wide, we are implementing the following policies:

  • For guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival,* as long as the change or cancellation is made by June 30,2020. Please note that any changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences.
  • For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates, between today and June 30, 2020, we will allow the reservation to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date.* Please note that changes to the reservation will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

Please note that this policy does not apply to travel associated with a Group booking. For guests with Group reservations (e.g., for meetings, events or conferences), please review the booking rate rules and contact the group organizer for more information.

*Important Information:

  • Some exclusions may apply. May exclude periods with special event restrictions or peak demand weeks. Please refer to the property's Rate Details for applicable terms or exceptions, if any, when booking or changing reservations.
  • Individual (transient) guestroom reservation refunds of any kind (e.g., cash or credit voucher) may take up to 90 days from the date of cancellation to be processed. The form and timing of refund may be subject to applicable laws where each hotel is located.
  • Design Hotels and Homes & Villas by Marriott International (HVMI) are excluded from this policy. HVMI-specific cancellation guidance is available here.
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide (e.g., Marriott, Sheraton and Westin Vacation Ownership resorts) is included in this policy for transient reservations only. For owner occupancy reservations, please visit http://hub.vacationclub.com.
  • For group organizer questions on terms and conditions of group contracts, please contact the hotel.

For the most updated information, please refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)or your local health authority.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 20:50:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
04:51pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
04/16MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04/16Hilton warns revenue per room could worsen due to coronavirus crisis
RE
04/14Marriott sees China bookings improving even as March room revenue plunges
RE
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Lights Up Across Asia Pacific To Spark Hope; Spreading ..
AQ
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Sees Measure of Performance Declining About 23% in 1Q
DJ
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (fo..
AQ
04/14MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces New $1.5 Billion 364-day Revolving Credit Fac..
PU
04/10DENNY : Marketers Navigate Coronavirus With Furloughs, Cuts and New Products
DJ
04/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 344 M
EBIT 2020 1 340 M
Net income 2020 687 M
Debt 2020 10 507 M
Yield 2020 1,34%
P/E ratio 2020 45,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,55x
EV / Sales2021 1,88x
Capitalization 26 064 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 99,30  $
Last Close Price 80,39  $
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer-Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-46.91%26 064
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-36.75%19 463
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-27.95%8 196
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-38.31%7 219
ACCOR-41.15%7 108
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-39.86%5 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group