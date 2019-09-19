Marriott International : W Aspen & The Sky Residences At W Aspen Opens Its Doors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington DC-based Northridge Capital, Owner and Co-Developer, is pleased to announce the opening of the W Aspen & The Sky Residences at W Aspen. This is the first alpine Escape hotel in North America for W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International Inc., and contains 88 guestrooms and suites, 11 private residences, the town's only public mountainside rooftop "Wet Deck," signature W Living Room that extends to an outdoor patio, fitness center and the return of 39 Degrees, a legendary après ski bar in the former Sky Hotel (which was also owned and operated on the same site by Northridge Capital for 16 years).

The Sky Residences at W Aspen offer an exclusive shared ownership opportunity with 11 W-branded residences located slope-side on Aspen Mountain. With a limited collection of six three-bedroom and five two-bedroom residences, owners have access to a private, owner-only roof deck with a spa, lounge seating, BBQ grills, outdoor kitchen and fire pit. In addition, owners can enjoy all of the Escape's amenities and services at W Aspen, including Welcome Ambassadors and round the clock security; in-residence dining and STYLE housekeeping services; WHEELS valet service; FUEL® state-of-art fitness facilities; two WET® Deck pools; and W's signature Whatever/Whenever® service promise, providing residents and hotel guests alike with whatever they want, whenever they want it. The Sky Residences at W Aspen are currently being offered for sale as a 1/10th shared ownership interest in real estate by Forte International.

"After more than five years of hard work," commented Northridge's owner and president Dave Jackson, "we are thrilled to finally be opening the W Aspen for the enjoyment of its guests and the local community. In addition to its obvious attraction to winter sports enthusiasts, given the various design elements incorporated in the project, we think the W Aspen will become a global destination for loyal W brand aficionados, and an inspiration for artists and musicians that visit Aspen or call this area home. In keeping with the tradition of the Sky Hotel, much of the new resort will be open to the public, including the Wet Deck with its incomparable views of Aspen Mountain, Independence Pass and the City of Aspen."

Northridge Vice President Kevin Fay added, "This is not a project that is done alone, and we've enjoyed tremendous support from many parties, including the City of Aspen, the elected officials of Aspen, the talented design teams of Rowland + Broughton and NEMAWORKSHOP, the incredible dedication of our General Contractor, Haselden Construction, and the steadfast support of our Lender, Fortress Investment Group. We would also like to thank the W Brand/Marriott team for their vision of this resort hotel. Finally, we deeply appreciate the multi-year involvement from our local partner, John Sarpa, without whom this project would not have been possible."

The W Aspen opened its doors on August 29th, prior to Labor Day, and will be open 365 days per year. The hotel is already welcoming guests and is available on Marriott Bonvoy™. The W Aspen and the Sky Residences at W Aspen is located at 550 South Spring Street in Aspen, Colorado.

About Northridge Capital

Northridge Capital, LLC, is an independent real estate asset management firm that has invested since its founding in 1997 in over 52 assets on behalf of its investors, with a combined acquisition value of approximately $1.26 billion. Based in Washington, D.C., the company works mainly with overseas institutional and individual investors, especially those from the Middle East, to successfully define and implement customized strategies for investing in U.S. commercial real estate. Northridge focuses on generating superior risk-adjusted returns for investors by acquiring, managing, and selling real estate assets across a wide variety of property types and located in strategic geographic areas. For more information, visit www.northridgecapital.com.

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with over 50 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

