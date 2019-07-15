Marriott International : W London – Leicester Square Unveils Tech-Based Transformation

Multi-Million Pound Renovation of W London Allows Guests to Take Charge of their Stay Through Innovative In-Room Technology, Alongside Fantastic Collaboration with Fashion Visionary, Jack Irving

W London - Leicester Square today announced a super-charged new chapter for the hotel, unveiling a multi-million-pound transformation of all 192 guest rooms and suites. As part of the W brand's mission to fuel its guests' lust for life, the hotel's daring renovation shatters the traditional concept of luxury, through its provocative new look paired with innovative in-room technology to give guests full control of their stay. Furthermore, W London has partnered with fashion visionary and dynamic artist, Jack Irving , to create a one-of-a-kind 'techorative' pillow, along with a range of immersive in-room experiences.

"W Hotels has consistently been at the forefront of innovation - reinventing and rewriting the rules of hospitality wherever the W sign lands," said Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President of Luxury Brands - Europe, Marriott International. "The transformation of W London - Leicester Square merges the latest technologies in hospitality and the music industry with boundary-breaking design, offering our guests the ultimate experience in-room, in our newly renovated public spaces, as well as connecting them with what's new/next in this dynamic city."

Trailblazing, Innovative Design

Much like its guests, every room at W London is unique. Ever the rebel, the hotel is the first in the UK to embrace the fullDigiValettechnology - one of the most advanced tablet-based systems in the industry which allows each guest to be in control of their stay right from check-in. Upon entry, music and lighting greet the guest to offer a truly immersive and memorable stay. All settings are adjustable and customisable to the guest's preference and mood, whether getting pumped up for the night ahead or beginning to unwind before the next day's meeting.

A user-friendly tablet controls the in-room temperature, lighting and media, including personal streaming services, at the touch of a button, while also showcasing a taste of the freshest beats being made and played across the city. W London has teamed up withKobalt, a music tech company, to curate playlists showcasing London's coolest up-and-coming artists, including W London's own Music Curator, DJ/producerOliviaDawn. Global music-lovers can tune in to hear what's playing in real time at any of the 55 W Hotels worldwide through advanced music technology bySoundtrackyourbrand. The tablet also gives guests insider access to what's new and next in London with an ever-evolving calendar of happenings including the hotel's music programming and the latest dining and entertainment suggestions across the city.

Book a massage at the hotel's urban oasis,AWAY Spaor reserve a table at the hotel's bar,The Perceptionat the touch of a button. The tablet also features a selection of cocktail masterclass videos for guests looking to recreate their favourite cocktail without leaving the comfort of their hotel room. The room'sMini Mega Baroffers a unique twist on the classic hotel mini bar, and has all the ingredients for a great night in.

Suite New Look

Each of the property's 192 rooms, including 28 suites, has had a bold makeover. Designed by renowned architects,Concrete, and kitted out byKrause Architects,the rooms have benefitted from structural upgrades along with daring new feature walls, refreshed avant-garde furniture and atmospheric lighting. Sleek white details, photo-friendly mirrored walls, and party-starting disco balls complete the provocative new look. This renovation completes the hotel's full transformation, following the redesign of the hotel's bar and lounge, The Perception at W London , in 2017 and makeover of the hotel's luxurious oasis, the AWAY Spa , in 2018.

"Over the years, our guests have made it clear that they want innovation, as well as both fashion and function, from their hotel room," said Martijn Mulder, General Manager of W London - Leicester Square. "The new room design is just that- substance, as well as that inimitable W style. We offer the latest tech available today in the hospitality industry for guests to easily control and personalise their stay, from mood lighting to music, in-room dining and entertainment."

Jack Irving Goes 'Techorative'

To amplify the re-imagined guest experience, W London has teamed up with daring fashion fantasist,Jack Irving,to create a limited-edition pillow collection. Best known for his eye-catching designs injected with a shot of engineered technology, Irving has dressed the likes of global superstar Lady Gaga. Taking inspiration straight from the catwalk and remixing it with the bold attitude of W London, the spiked pillows, available in every guest room, appear muted to the naked eye until they are brought to life through the click of a camera flash. Through the lens, the smart fabric transforms into an iridescent masterpiece.

"It's amazing to be working with W London for my first interiors collaboration, as the hotel's unmistakable bold identity is a perfect match for my avant-garde designs," said Jack Irving. "When set with the task, I took inspiration from Soho's creative energy and W London's irreverent attitude, to create a unique statement piece that unites the hotel fabulous new room design and upgraded functionality."

To celebrate the collaboration, guests can jump further into Jack Irving's imagination through curated in-room experiences from the designer. Listen to electric disco tune Strandbar by Todd Terje, whilst ordering his favourite show-stopping cocktail the 'Blood Orange Smash', a Negroni-twist encapsulated in a frozen sphere served with a hammer for the ultimate reveal. Then devour a trio of indulgent artisan gelato 'Capsule Collection', hand-crafted delights served in a variety of flavours- Chocolate-Choco Cream, fruity Strawberry and Coconut, and tropical Pineapple and Papaya.

The limited-edition pillow by Jack Irving and new Mini Mega Bar will be available to experience in all 28 suites from mid-June and will be rolled out to all guestrooms later this summer.

About W London - Leicester Square

Sophisticated and quirky, glamourous and decadent, W London - Leicester Square crystalizes the quintessential dual personality of the British soul. Opening its doors in 2010 and overlooking the bright lights of Soho below, the sleek hotel features 192 luxurious guest rooms including nine suites, two WOW Suites and one Extreme WOW Suite. Featuring custom-made furnishings and stylish accents unique to London, each room offers the latest in cutting-edge technology and the most advanced entertainment systems in the industry. With an innovative cocktail menu, a unique dining series and a line-up of the hottest DJs, the hotel's stylish public spaces serve as a chic urban playground for discerning travellers and local insiders. Red carpet-ready services are provided by celebrity therapists at the Away® Spa and state of the art fitness facilities can be found at FIT. W London - Leicester Square also offers creative meeting spaces and an exclusive and iconic Whatever/Whenever service - a 24-hour 'Insider' concierge that provides whatever guests want, whenever they want it (as long as it's legal).

About W Hotels Worldwide

Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for nearly two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with over 50 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visit whotels.com/theangle or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook . W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com .

