Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marriott International : revenue, FY forecast miss estimates on weak demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 07:51pm EST
A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc on Thursday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast a lower-than-expected full-year profit, blaming weak demand in North America, its largest market.

Marriott's revPAR growth - a key measure of hotel health - during the fourth quarter was hurt by labor strikes in eight markets in North America and weaker-than-expected demand for the industry.

"Q4 profit beat, but RevPAR unimpressive. 2019 RevPAR guide lowered and earnings guide miss," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Patrick Scholes said in a note.

The hotel operator's worldwide RevPAR growth of 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter missed analysts' expectations of 2.04 percent.

RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

The world's largest hotel chain lowered its full-year worldwide revPAR forecast between 1 percent and 3 percent, from a previously announced range of 2 percent to 3 percent.

Marriott also incurred $28 million of expenses in the quarter and recognized $25 million of insurance proceeds related to data security incident it disclosed in November.

The company did not say, however, whether the data breach had any impact on demand.

Marriott said in January that fewer than 383 million customer records were stolen in a massive cyber attack and 25.55 million passport numbers were stolen in the attack on the Starwood Hotels reservation system.

The company also said North America's RevPAR to grow in the range of 1 percent to 2 percent in the current quarter, reflecting the impact of the government shutdown offset by a favorable calendar comparison.

Shares of the company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, fell 2 percent to $122.95 in after-hours trading.

The company expects full-year 2019 profit in the range of $5.87 to $6.10 per share, well below analysts' estimates of $6.32, according to Refinitiv data.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.44 per share, beating estimates of $1.39.

Net income rose to $317 million, or 92 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $114 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.29 billion from $5.25 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $5.48 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas, Divya R and Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Shinjini Ganguli and G Crosse)

By Divya R and Manojna Maddipatla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
07:51pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : revenue, FY forecast miss estimates on weak demand
RE
06:47pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate even..
PU
06:35pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
06:35pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Correction to Marriott International Expects Adjusted E..
DJ
05:46pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Expects Adjusted EPS Decline in 2019
DJ
05:36pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Rises
DJ
05:17pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
PU
11:26aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : JW Marriott Announces ‘Gather By Jw,' An Immersiv..
PU
09:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Boeing, British Airways, Rolls-Royce
06:55aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : News Feed
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 030 M
EBIT 2018 2 754 M
Net income 2018 1 992 M
Debt 2018 8 945 M
Yield 2018 1,23%
P/E ratio 2018 22,82
P/E ratio 2019 20,25
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 43 300 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer- Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bruce Hoffmeister Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL18.43%43 300
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC16.28%24 450
ACCOR0.49%11 987
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.43%10 931
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)22.04%10 207
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.31%7 760
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.