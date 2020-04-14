Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marriott sees China bookings improving even as March room revenue plunges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 11:04am EDT

Marriott International said on Tuesday bookings in Greater China were improving steadily in April as authorities lifted some coronavirus-led travel curbs, even as it forecast a 60% decline in its March total revenue per available room.

Shares of the company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, rose as much as 6.7% to $83.30 in morning trading.

Marriott said occupancy in Greater China rose to roughly 20% in the first week of April, underpinned by a recovery in leisure demand, as restrictions on movement and quarantine measures ease.

The hotel industry has been hurt by a jump in booking cancellations due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns, forcing Marriott and smaller rivals Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels to abandon their outlooks.

But with the world's second-largest economy slowly reopening for business, the number of closed Marriott hotels in Greater China fell to just under 20 as of Tuesday, from more than 90 hotels in mid-February, the company said.

"We believe leisure demand will likely lead the recovery as businesses are likely to balance travel needs with viable alternatives such as virtual meetings," Jefferies analyst David Katz wrote in a note.

Marriott, however, said booking trends for the rest of the world have not yet stabilized.

It estimated a 23% drop in first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel health, and said it plans to eliminate or delay around 40% of its annual investment spending plan of between $700 million and $800 million.

The company "does not expect to see a material improvement (in RevPAR performance) until there is a view that the spread of COVID-19 has moderated and governments have lifted restrictions," it said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
11:04aMarriott sees China bookings improving even as March room revenue plunges
RE
09:43aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Lights Up Across Asia Pacific To Spark Hope; Spreading ..
AQ
09:16aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Sees Measure of Performance Declining About 23% in 1Q
DJ
08:48aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (fo..
AQ
08:48aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces New $1.5 Billion 364-day Revolving Credit Fac..
PU
04/10DENNY : Marketers Navigate Coronavirus With Furloughs, Cuts and New Products
DJ
04/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
AQ
04/06MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Updated Statement on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
04/06Dow Industrials Surge About 1,600 Points at Start of Challenging Week
DJ
04/06Marriott Up Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since December 200..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 260 M
EBIT 2020 1 362 M
Net income 2020 707 M
Debt 2020 10 514 M
Yield 2020 1,38%
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
EV / Sales2021 1,84x
Capitalization 25 318 M
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Marriott International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 99,67  $
Last Close Price 78,09  $
Spread / Highest target 89,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer-Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-48.43%25 318
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-39.92%18 489
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-28.76%8 394
ACCOR-31.40%8 343
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-28.95%8 082
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-42.30%5 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group