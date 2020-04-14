Marriott sees China bookings improving even as March room revenue plunges

Shares of the company, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, rose as much as 6.7% to $83.30 in morning trading.

Marriott said occupancy in Greater China rose to roughly 20% in the first week of April, underpinned by a recovery in leisure demand, as restrictions on movement and quarantine measures ease.

The hotel industry has been hurt by a jump in booking cancellations due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns, forcing Marriott and smaller rivals Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels to abandon their outlooks.

But with the world's second-largest economy slowly reopening for business, the number of closed Marriott hotels in Greater China fell to just under 20 as of Tuesday, from more than 90 hotels in mid-February, the company said.

"We believe leisure demand will likely lead the recovery as businesses are likely to balance travel needs with viable alternatives such as virtual meetings," Jefferies analyst David Katz wrote in a note.

Marriott, however, said booking trends for the rest of the world have not yet stabilized.

It estimated a 23% drop in first-quarter revenue per available room, a key measure of hotel health, and said it plans to eliminate or delay around 40% of its annual investment spending plan of between $700 million and $800 million.

The company "does not expect to see a material improvement (in RevPAR performance) until there is a view that the spread of COVID-19 has moderated and governments have lifted restrictions," it said.

