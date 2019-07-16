Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

07/16/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or the "Company") (NYSE: MAR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Marriott and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 9, 2019, Marriott announced that "the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has communicated its intent to issue a fine in the amount of £99,200,396 against the company in relation to the Starwood guest reservation database incident that Marriott announced on November 30, 2018."  Also, on July 9, 2019, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announced that his office had sued Marriott for misleading consumers and allegedly collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in profit by charging hidden resort fees. 

On this news, Marriott's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 1.26%, to close at $139.52 per share on July 9, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-marriott-international-inc---mar-300886265.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
