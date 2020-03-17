Log in
Travel Information: COVID-19 Update

03/17/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization's statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments.

The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.

Our Cancellation Policy:
In response to changing marketplace conditions, Marriott International is committed to ensuring our customers experience flexibility during these challenging times.

For all Marriott International hotels world-wide, we are implementing the following policies:

  • For guests with existing reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates that are typically more restrictive, we will allow full changes or cancellation without a charge up to 24 hours prior to arrival,* as long as the change or cancellation is made by April 30, 2020. Please note that any changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences.
  • For guests making new reservations for any future arrival date, including reservations with pre-paid rates, between today and April 30, 2020, we will allow the reservation to be changed or cancelled at no charge up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival date.* Please note that changes to the reservation will be subject to availability and any rate differences.

Guests who booked via online travel agents or other third-party travel professionals are advised to contact their booking provider for information on their policies.

*Important Information:

  • Some exclusions may apply. May exclude periods with special event restrictions or peak demand weeks. Please refer to individual property rate rules for details.
  • Design Hotels and Homes & Villas by Marriott International (HVMI) are excluded from this policy. HVMI-specific cancellation guidance is available here.
  • Marriott Vacations Worldwide (MVW) is included in this policy for transient reservations only. For owner occupancy reservations, please contact MVW Owner Services at 800-845-4226 or owner.services@vacationclub.com.
  • For individual reservations booked into a pre-existing group block, please refer to cancellation terms quoted at the time of reservation. For more information, please contact the group organizer or the hotel.
  • For group organizer questions on terms and conditions of group contracts, please contact the hotel.

Our Commitment to Cleanliness:
We take standards for hygiene and cleanliness very seriously and are taking additional steps to ensure the safety of our guests and associates. On a daily basis, our hotels around the world are working to ensure that they meet the latest guidance on hygiene and cleaning. Our hotels' health and safety measures are designed to address a broad spectrum of viruses, including COVID-19, and include everything from handwashing hygiene and cleaning product specifications to guest room and common area cleaning procedures. Specific steps Marriott is taking include:

Associate Health, Safety and Knowledge: Hotel associates - and their own health, safety and knowledge - are essential to an effective cleaning program. Here are some ways we're supporting them:

  • Hand Hygiene: Proper and frequent handwashing is vital to help combat the spread of viruses. In our daily meetings, our teams are reminded that cleanliness starts with this simple act. It's important for their health and that of our guests.
  • Ongoing Training: In addition to training on housekeeping and hygiene protocols, hotel associates are also completing enhanced COVID-19 awareness training.
  • Real Time Information: Marriott's Corporate and regional teams are on standby 24/7 to support the hotels and coordinate with local and regional authorities.

Cleaning Products and Protocols: Our hotels use cleaning products and protocols which are effective against viruses, including:

  • Guest Rooms: Hotels use cleaning and disinfecting protocols to clean rooms after guests depart and before the next guest arrives, with particular attention paid to high-touch items.
  • Public Spaces: Hotels have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in public spaces, with a focus on the counter at the front desk, elevators and elevator buttons, door handles, public bathrooms and even room keys.
  • Back of House: In the spaces where associates work 'behind the scenes,' hotels are increasing the frequency of cleaning and focusing on high-touch areas like associate entrances, locker rooms, laundry rooms and staff offices.

For the most updated information, please refer to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or your local health authority.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:59:06 UTC
