MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP

(VAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
News 
Marriott, Expedia Sign New Distribution Deal

Marriott, Expedia Sign New Distribution Deal

0
04/11/2019 | 07:39am EDT

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Expedia Group and Marriott International have finalized a new, multi-year deal over how much the world's largest hotel company will pay the online booking giant.

Under the deal, Marriott will continue its long-standing distribution arrangement with Expedia Group for transient bookings, the companies said Thursday. The agreement also expands Expedia's role with Vacations by Marriott, the company's platform offering vacation packages and travel deals. It also sets a distribution arrangement with Expedia beyond transient retail bookings that is expected to launch in the fourth quarter, the companies said.

The agreement, the first since Marriott's acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in September 2016, is expected to have broad implications for other hotel operators, property owners and millions of guests world-wide.

Before the new deal, the two companies had been working under an extension agreement since their contract expired in November.

Commissions that hotels pay to agencies like Expedia have been declining steadily because hotel chains have gotten bigger and have been campaigning to get travelers to book rooms directly with them by providing discounted rates and incentives.

Overall, Marriott has been looking to reduce its costs to increase the profit margins of its hotel owners, who pay franchising fees and own the majority of branded properties.

Online agencies, which market and fill unsold inventory, tend to serve leisure travelers who want the best deal and aren't loyal to a brand.

Bethesda, Md.-based Marriott has 30 hotel brands including Sheraton, The Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Le Méridien, Courtyard and Aloft. Bellevue, Wash.-based Expedia's hotel listing brands include Hotels.com, Trivago, Orbitz and Travelocity.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 0.18% 124.16 Delayed Quote.10.22%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 0.08% 132.75 Delayed Quote.22.28%
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP 1.13% 100.16 Delayed Quote.42.05%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 515 M
EBIT 2019 662 M
Net income 2019 327 M
Debt 2019 1 712 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
P/E ratio 2020 11,53
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 4 517 M
Duration : Period :
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Weisz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Joseph Shaw Chairman
Ralph Lee Cunningham Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Geller CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Dwight D. Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP42.05%4 517
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL22.28%45 091
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC22.55%25 719
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)53.13%12 784
ACCOR-0.65%11 752
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.64%11 346
