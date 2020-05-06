Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Announces Pricing of $500 Million of 6.125% Senior Secured Notes

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) ("MVW," the Company, "we," "us" or "our") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc. (the "Issuer"), priced an offering of its senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes") in a private placement. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes increased from $400 million to $500 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering for general corporate purposes, including for the payment of fees and expenses related to this offering.

The Notes will be senior secured obligations of the Issuer and guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Company and each of its subsidiaries that guarantees the Company's existing corporate credit facility. The Notes were offered and sold, and documents relating to the Notes will only be distributed, to (i) persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (ii) persons outside the United States that are not "U.S. persons" within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act and that are not acquiring the Notes for the account or benefit of a U.S. person.

The Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction.

