MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP

(VAC)
Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/05/2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 19, 2019.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacation Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company maintains a diverse portfolio, including seven vacation ownership brands, exchange networks, membership programs, and management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300912854.html

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide


© PRNewswire 2019
