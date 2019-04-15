Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Corporation Introduces Exciting New Destination Experiences for Owners, Members and Guests of Select Vacation Ownership Brands with New Relationship with PlacePass

ORLANDO, Fla., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) announced today a new relationship with PlacePass, an online marketplace for travelers that brings thousands of tours and activity options to Owners, Members and guests of select vacation ownership brands around the globe. Whether on vacation or enjoying a local attraction near their home, Owners, Members and guests will have access to these new leisure experiences meant to inspire and fulfill their vacation dreams. Owners, Members and guests of Marriott Vacation Club, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club and Vistana Signature Experiences can conveniently plan their vacation activities in advance of arriving at their resort through a link in their reservation confirmation email.

Owners, Members and guests of these vacation ownership brands are now connected to a selection of fun activities where they can choose from exciting local adventures and entertainment events to enriching historical excursions that enhance the way they like to vacation. Whether looking for sumo wrestling classes in Tokyo, skip-the-line tickets at the Eiffel Tower or a custom wine tour in Cape Town, PlacePass has choices for every traveler. Additional options include outdoor adventures, private tours, walking and biking tours, shows and live events, theme parks, wellness activities and more available for purchase with most major credit cards. PlacePass offers a seamless booking process and around-the-clock customer support.

PlacePass contracts with a select group of leading tour and activity companies that are chosen carefully for their value, quality and track record of delivering great experiences. Pricing on PlacePass tours and activities varies based on location, duration, number of guests and time of year. Tours and activities offered will often include transportation, event tickets, entry fees or sometimes food and beverages.

Owners, Members and guests can discover their next leisure adventure by searching over 200,000 experiences on the following websites:

Marriott Vacation Club Activities powered by PlacePass

www.marriottvacationclub.placepass.com

Marriott Vacation Club Pulse Activities powered by PlacePass

www.mvcpulse.placepass.com

Sheraton Vacation Club Activities powered by PlacePass

www.sheratonvacationclub.placepass.com

Westin Vacation Club Activities powered by PlacePass

www.westinvacationclub.placepass.com

Vistana Activities powered by PlacePass

www.vistana.placepass.com

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has more than 100 resorts and over 660,000 owners and members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations and nearly two million members, as well as management of more than 180 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About PlacePass

Based in Boston, MA, PlacePass is a leading provider of travel technology solutions for in-destination experiences. PlacePass partners with leading travel companies to provide travelers with access to everything from concert and event tickets, culinary experiences, outdoor adventures, historical excursions, VIP getaways, and more in 800+ destinations. PlacePass helps travelers save time and money while making the most of their valuable free time and believes that the best things in life aren't things at all. To learn about partnership opportunities with PlacePass, please contact partners@placepass.com. For more information, please visit www.placepass.com.

