Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation    VAC

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(VAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Form 15-15D - Securities Registration Termination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:50pm EST

Document



UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 15
CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number 333-231300-134
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

6649 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
(407) 206-6000
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)
Guarantee of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 issued by Marriott Ownership Resorts, Inc.
(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)
Common Stock par value $0.01 per share
(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)
Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:
Rule 12g-4(a)(1)
Rule 12g-4(a)(2)
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)
Rule 15d-6
Rule 15d-22(b)
Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: None
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Date:
February 21, 2020
By:
/s/ John E. Geller, Jr.
John E. Geller, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer


Disclaimer

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 19:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWI
02:50pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Form 15-15D - Securities Registration Termination
PU
09:06aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORA : Announces Proposed Project In Waikiki, Ha..
AQ
02/19MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORA : Announces Proposed Project In Waikiki, Ha..
PR
02/18MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : INTERVAL INTERNATIONAL AND GRUPO HOSPEDAR SIGN EX..
PU
02/05MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Vacation Club Announces Proposed New Resort in Co..
AQ
01/27MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Yea..
PR
01/24MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Announces New Corporate Headquarters in Orlando, ..
PR
2019MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Completes Securitization of Vacation Ownership Lo..
PR
2019MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 387 M
EBIT 2019 540 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Debt 2019 1 955 M
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 36,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
Capitalization 5 384 M
Chart MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 137,80  $
Last Close Price 128,06  $
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Weisz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Joseph Shaw Chairman
Ralph Lee Cunningham Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John E. Geller CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Dwight D. Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-0.54%5 384
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-3.03%48 007
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.0.98%31 074
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.67%11 914
ACCOR-6.61%11 217
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-7.59%10 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group