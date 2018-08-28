Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Marriot Vacations Worldwide Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Unisys to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: VAC) will replace ILG Inc. (NASD: ILG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, September 4. Marriot Vacations Worldwide is acquiring ILG in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger Marriot Vacations Worldwide will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

Unisys provides information technology services. Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Marriot

Vacations

Worldwide Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise

Lines DELETED ILG Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise

Lines



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Unisys Information Technology IT Consulting & Other

Services DELETED Marriot

Vacations

Worldwide Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Resorts & Cruise

Lines

