Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp    VAC

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP (VAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Marriot Vacations Worldwide Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Unisys to Join S&P SmallCap 600

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE: VAC) will replace ILG Inc. (NASD: ILG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) will replace Marriot Vacations Worldwide in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, September 4. Marriot Vacations Worldwide is acquiring ILG in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger Marriot Vacations Worldwide will be more representative of the mid-cap market space.

Marriot Vacations Worldwide develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry index.

Unisys provides information technology services. Headquartered in Blue Bell, PA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS IT Consulting & Other Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Marriot
Vacations
Worldwide

Consumer Discretionary

Hotels, Resorts & Cruise
Lines

DELETED

ILG

Consumer Discretionary

Hotels, Resorts & Cruise
Lines



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – SEPTEMBER 4, 2018

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Unisys

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other
Services

DELETED

Marriot
Vacations
Worldwide

Consumer Discretionary

Hotels, Resorts & Cruise
Lines

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriot-vacations-worldwide-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-unisys-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300703729.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWI
08/28MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Marriot Vacations Worldwide Set to Join S&P MidCa..
PR
08/28MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Stockholders of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and ..
BU
08/23MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
08/20MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Recognized as a 2018 Aon Hewitt Best Employer in ..
PU
08/20MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/14MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Earns Spot on the Orlando Sentinel's "Top 100 Com..
PR
08/10MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORA : VAC) Files An 8-K Other Events
AQ
08/10MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/06MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/25STOCKS TO WATCH : Tesla Twist And Retail Rally 
08/10Marriott Vacations Worldwide announces pricing of $750M of 6.5% senior notes 
08/06Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) CEO Steve Weisz on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
08/02Marriott Vacations misses by $0.23, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.