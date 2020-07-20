Log in
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(VAC)
Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Vacation Ownership Resorts Welcome Owners and …

07/20/2020
Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Vacation Ownership Resorts Welcome Owners and Guests with Next Level of Clean

Vacation Ownership Industry Leader Presents Enhanced Cleaning Standards For Vacation Stays

ORLANDO, Fla. -July 20, 2020 - Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) - a global industry leader in vacation ownership - announced the implementation of a comprehensive, enhanced cleaning protocol program entitled 'Next Level of Clean'.

Recognized as a global vacation ownership industry leader for its commitment to quality, exacting standards, and rigorous training, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has created an extensive new standard in cleaner, safer spaces, to help people vacation with confidence across its seven vacation ownership brands, and focus on what matters most: time together. These enhanced health and safety protocols have been implemented across the Company's diverse portfolio of vacation ownership resorts with more than 21,000 vacation villas and accommodations throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

These standards also extend to the Company's sales galleries for its vacation ownership brands, where new practices have been implemented to provide presentations in a manner to allow for social distancing. The Company's enhanced cleaning protocols reflect elevated cleanliness standards, cleaning frequency, and hospitality norms across its vacation ownership brands. The Company's new enhanced cleaning program was a result of collaboration with renowned leaders in cleaning, hygiene, air purification and infection prevention services. The use of enhanced cleaning materials and technologies, including electrostatic sprayers, micro-misting sanitation machines and hospital grade supplies, ensures a new level of clean so that returning Owners and guests can enjoy their family vacations in amazing destinations.

Vacation resorts and properties provide the ideal environment for today's safety-conscious traveler. Ed Kinney, global vice president of Corporate Affairs, explains, 'The beauty of our brands is that people can enjoy a safe time with family in a spacious vacation environment, while still practicing social distancing in a home away from home setting. Most villas include complete kitchens to prepare meals and reduce the need to go off property for dining needs. We have gone above and beyond by taking highly enhanced measures to help promote a clean and safe environment so that our Owners and guests can focus on enjoying their vacations and have the same amazing experience they have always looked forward to at our resorts and properties.'

###

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Jacqueline V. Ader-Grob
Corporate Communications
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.513.6950
Jacqueline.Ader-grob@mvwc.com

Hannah Amick
Digital Ignite
678.488.2909
Hannah@digital-ignite.com

Disclaimer

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 21:55:14 UTC
