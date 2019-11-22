Log in
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

(MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations : Control Invasive Mussel Biofouling to Improve Plant Availability and Reduce Maintenance

11/22/2019 | 03:42pm EST

Hydroelectric, fossil, and nuclear power plants that rely on freshwater, are particularly vulnerable to biofouling caused by invasive zebra and quagga mussels. Infestations by these mussel species have grown considerably since being unintentionally introduced into the U.S. Great Lakes in the 1980s. Rapid proliferation occurs as these mussels attach to hard surfaces, structures, and even one another to form dense colonies which can clog pipes, filters, and screens, in addition to damaging mechanical equipment. Plants incur increased maintenance costs, unexpected outages, and reductions in power generation. In the 10-year period from 2000-2010, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) estimated the economic impact associated with these invasive species at $5 billion.

Disclaimer

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 20:41:03 UTC
EPS Revisions
