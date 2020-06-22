Marrone Bio Innovations Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Log in
06/22/2020 | 08:32am EDT

DAVIS, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced that it received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 19, 2020 indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

“We are pleased to announce to our shareholders that the Company has regained full compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements,” said Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “With this matter now resolved, our officers and directors will continue to remain focused on driving growth and creating sustainable shareholder value over the long term.”

About Marrone Bio Innovations              
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven®, Pacesetter™, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin® ST.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Facebook, TwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contact:
Pam Marrone, Chief Executive Officer
info@marronebio.com
1-530-750-2800

Investor Relations Contact:
Luke Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group – MZ North America
949-259-4987
MBII@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

