Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

(MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, May 11th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

05/01/2020 | 08:32am EDT

DAVIS, Calif., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after market close on Monday, May 11th at 4:30pm Eastern time.

Management will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EDT) on May 11, 2020 to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations’ first quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2020 Conference Call and Webcast 
Date: Monday, May 11th, 2020 
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)
U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-347-6311
International Dial-in: 1-323-994-2132 
Conference ID: 3011305 
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139111

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through June 11, 2020. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 3011305. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q1 2020 Webcast.

About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven®, Pacesetter™, Zelto® Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a next-generation insecticide-nematicide, a breakthrough bioherbicide and a biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP™ 110, Foramin®, UBP™ Seed Treatment, Foramin® ST.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: TwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contact:
Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder
Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800
Email: Info@marronebio.com

Investor Relations Contact: 
Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group – MZ North America 
Main: 949-385-6449
MBII@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

© GlobeNewswire 2020
