MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC

(MBII)
Marrone Bio Innovations CEO Dr. Pam Marrone Receives Innovation Award in Chemistry of Agriculture from the American Chemical Society

08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced that Dr. Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has received the 2019 American Chemical Society (ACS) Award for Innovation in Chemistry of Agriculture, sponsored by the Agrochemical Division of ACS and BASF Corporation, in honor of outstanding achievements in the discovery, development and commercialization of biopesticides.

The AGRO Awards, an international competition honoring the top advancements in agriculture, were presented at the National Meeting of ACS in San Diego on August 25-29, 2019. The ACS Award for Innovation in Chemistry of Agriculture is given to an individual actively working in North America for a chemical innovation that significantly enhances agricultural or veterinary pest management and productivity.

"I am deeply honored and thankful to receive this prestigious award,” said Dr. Pam Marrone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “Marrone Bio’s successful innovations in crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment are the result of not just my work, but from the outstanding team that works alongside me each day. Together, our portfolio of bioprotection products is rapidly positioning us as an established leader in bio-based agriculture.”

In conjunction with the award, Dr. Marrone delivered a talk on the “History, Status, and Future Potential of Natural Products for Pest Management and Plant Health” at the first ever Symposium on “Biostimulants in Agriculture: Chemistry and Regulatory Aspects.”

About Marrone Bio Innovations     

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com. We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: TwitterLinkedIn and Instagram.

Marrone Bio Innovations Contacts:
Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder
Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800
Email: Info@marronebio.com

Investor Relations:
Greg Falesnik
Managing Director
MZ Group – MZ North America
Main: 949-385-6449
MBII@mzgroup.us

