MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)
My previous session
12/21 10:06:39 pm
77.49 USD   -2.28%
09/18MARSH & MCLENNAN : Offer for Jardine Lloyd -7-
DJ
09/18Marsh & McLennan Co Inc Offer for Jardine Lloyd -4-
DJ
09/18MARSH & MCLENNAN : Offer for Jardine Lloyd -2-
DJ
Insurance firm Marsh launches China desk in Dubai to tap growing commerce

12/24/2018 | 11:50am CET

DUBAI (Reuters) - Marsh, one of the world's largest insurance brokers and risk advisers, has launched a China desk in Dubai to benefit from growing commercial links between China, the Middle East and Africa, its regional chief executive said.

The subsidiary of U.S. professional services firm Marsh & McLennan Cos is the latest multinational to establish a China desk in Dubai, which is acting as a conduit for regional business emerging from China's Belt and Road initiative.

Marsh has picked up deals related to infrastructure projects since setting up the desk in the summer, said Christos Adamantiadis, Middle East and Africa chief executive.

"There is exponential growth [opportunities] but it's starting from a low base," he said. "We have already some traction. We have found a few projects in Africa but it's not restricted to Africa. There's also Chinese investment in the Middle East. Our main focus is China and Chinese contractors and principles."

Africa and the Middle East are an important part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road initiative, a $126 billion plan to bolster a network of infrastructure connecting China by land and sea to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Banks Standard Chartered, HSBC and Citigroup already have China desks in the emirate.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Adamantiadis said in 2019 Marsh hopes to receive an insurance broking licence in Iraq, where infrastructure needs to be rebuilt after a nearly four-year war against the Islamic State.

(Editing by Louise Heavens)

By Tom Arnold
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP -3.88% 50.24 Delayed Quote.-32.48%
HSBC HOLDINGS -1.54% 643.9 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES -2.28% 77.49 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.79% 590.3 Delayed Quote.-23.73%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 980 M
EBIT 2018 2 990 M
Net income 2018 2 031 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 18,99
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 39 032 M
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.79%39 032
ALLIANZ-8.61%84 444
CHUBB LTD-14.54%57 550
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-2.56%44 280
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-37.23%33 086
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-25.04%15 135
