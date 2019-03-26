Marsh : Launches ‘Cyber Catalyst' to Help Organizations Make More Informed Cybersecurity Decisions

Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk
management solutions, today announced the launch of Cyber Catalyst by
MarshSM, a new way to assist organizations in making more
informed choices about cybersecurity products and services to manage
cyber risk.
The Cyber CatalystSM program brings together leading cyber
insurers to identify and evaluate solutions they consider effective in
reducing cyber risk, giving organizations greater clarity in an
increasingly complex cybersecurity marketplace. The initial group of
insurers includes Allianz;
AXIS;
AXA
XL, a division of AXA; Beazley;
CFC;
Munich
Re; Sompo
International; and Zurich
North America, which collectively represent a substantial portion of
gross written premiums in the $4 billion global cyber insurance market.
Microsoft will be a technical advisor to the participating insurers,
providing counsel on the products and services being evaluated.
Participating insurers will evaluate cybersecurity offerings that
address major cyber risks, such as data breach, business interruption,
data theft or corruption, and cyber extortion, with the goal of better
equipping organizations to select cybersecurity solutions that can have
a meaningful impact on cyber risk.
Products and services considered by participating insurers to be
effective in reducing cyber risk will be given the designation of “Cyber
Catalyst”. Organizations that adopt Cyber Catalyst-designated solutions
may qualify for enhanced terms and conditions on individually negotiated
cyber insurance policies with participating insurers.
“Organizations want the best possible protection against fast-evolving
cyber threats, but many struggle to navigate the crowded cybersecurity
marketplace,” said Thomas Reagan, US Cyber Practice Leader, Marsh. “With
Cyber Catalyst by Marsh, our clients and other organizations can have
greater confidence that they are implementing cybersecurity tools that
can have a meaningful impact on reducing the cyber risks they face.”
The first Cyber Catalyst product designations are expected to be
announced in the second quarter of 2019. For more information on Cyber
Catalyst by Marsh, including vendor and product eligibility and
application information, and to sign up to receive program updates,
visit the Cyber Catalyst pages on www.Marsh.com.
