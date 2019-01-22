Marsh & McLennan : Agency to Acquire Bouchard Insurance

Log in
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)
01/22 11:11:26 am
83.99 USD   -0.08%
2018MARSH & MCLENNAN : Offer for Jardine Lloyd -7-
DJ
2018Marsh & McLennan Co Inc Offer for Jardine Lloyd -4-
DJ
2018MARSH & MCLENNAN : Offer for Jardine Lloyd -2-
DJ
01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

Acquisition Expands MMA’s Footprint in Florida

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary of Marsh, today announced that it has reached agreement to acquire Clearwater, Florida-based Bouchard Insurance, a leading full-service agency in Florida. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close later this month, were not disclosed.

Founded in 1948, Bouchard has 260 colleagues based in its Clearwater, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Maitland, Sarasota, and Tampa, Florida office locations. It provides property/casualty, employee health & benefits, and personal lines insurance solutions and expertise to midsize businesses. The firm has dedicated expertise in the agribusiness, community associations, construction, education, healthcare, hospitality, staffing, and social services industries.

As part of MMA, Bouchard will maintain its existing office locations and operate as Bouchard Insurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company. On closing, Doug Bishop, who has served as CEO of Bouchard since 2009, will continue to lead the operation.

“Bouchard’s strong client-first culture and commitment to the education and development of its colleagues make it a powerful addition to our growing presence across the US,” said David Eslick, Chairman and CEO of MMA.

Mr. Bishop added: “By joining the MMA team we have the opportunity to provide innovative resources and solutions for our clients, and new growth opportunities for our colleagues. Equally important, MMA shares our passion to support the communities we serve. We are excited to play a role in the ongoing growth of this dynamic national firm.”

About Marsh & McLennan Agency

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in 2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. In 2015, it expanded its national footprint into Canada. MMA offers commercial property, casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses and individuals across North America.

About Marsh

A global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions, Marsh’s 30,000 colleagues advise individual and commercial clients of all sizes in over 130 countries. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over US$14 billion and nearly 65,000 colleagues worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. In addition to Marsh, MMC is the parent company of Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal; LinkedIn; Facebook; and YouTube, or subscribe to BRINK.


© Business Wire 2019
