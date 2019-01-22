Marsh & McLennan : Agency to Acquire Bouchard Insurance

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC (MMA), the middle market agency subsidiary
of Marsh, today announced that it has reached agreement to acquire
Clearwater, Florida-based Bouchard Insurance, a leading full-service
agency in Florida. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close
later this month, were not disclosed.
Founded in 1948, Bouchard has 260 colleagues based in its Clearwater,
Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Maitland, Sarasota, and Tampa, Florida office
locations. It provides property/casualty, employee health & benefits,
and personal lines insurance solutions and expertise to midsize
businesses. The firm has dedicated expertise in the agribusiness,
community associations, construction, education, healthcare,
hospitality, staffing, and social services industries.
As part of MMA, Bouchard will maintain its existing office locations and
operate as Bouchard Insurance, a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC company. On
closing, Doug Bishop, who has served as CEO of Bouchard since 2009, will
continue to lead the operation.
“Bouchard’s strong client-first culture and commitment to the education
and development of its colleagues make it a powerful addition to our
growing presence across the US,” said David Eslick, Chairman and CEO of
MMA.
Mr. Bishop added: “By joining the MMA team we have the opportunity to
provide innovative resources and solutions for our clients, and new
growth opportunities for our colleagues. Equally important, MMA shares
our passion to support the communities we serve. We are excited to play
a role in the ongoing growth of this dynamic national firm.”
About Marsh & McLennan Agency
Marsh
& McLennan Agency LLC is a subsidiary of Marsh established in
2008 to serve as a platform for the middle market. In 2015, it expanded
its national footprint into Canada. MMA offers commercial property,
casualty, personal lines, and employee benefits to midsize businesses
and individuals across North America.
About Marsh
A global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management
solutions, Marsh’s
30,000 colleagues advise individual and commercial clients of all sizes
in over 130 countries. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh
& McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global
professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people.
With annual revenue over US$14 billion and nearly 65,000 colleagues
worldwide, MMC helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and
complex environment through four market-leading firms. In addition to
Marsh, MMC is the parent company of Guy
Carpenter, Mercer,
and Oliver
Wyman. Follow Marsh on Twitter @MarshGlobal;
LinkedIn;
Facebook;
and YouTube,
or subscribe to BRINK.
