Marsh & McLennan Companies    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (MMC)
News 
Official Publications
Marsh & McLennan Agrees GBP4.3 Billion Takeover of U.K.'s Jardine Lloyd Thompson

09/18/2018 | 09:05am CEST

By Adam Clark

Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) said Tuesday that it has agreed a 4.3 billion-pound ($5.66 billion) deal to buy U.K. insurance brokerage Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC.

The deal values Jardine Lloyd Thompson at 1,915 pence a share, a 34% premium to its closing price on Monday.

New York-listed Marsh & McLennan said the deal will strengthen its specialty risk broking operations and expand its global reinsurance network, enhancing its position in Asia and Latin America.

Marsh & McLennan said its revenue is expected to increase to around $17 billion following the deal.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson's independent directors have recommended the deal to the company's shareholders.

Marsh & McLennan has received a commitment to support the bid from Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (JAR.LN), which has a 40% stake in Jardine Lloyd Thompson.

The deal is expected to close in spring 2019, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC 31.35% 1881 Delayed Quote.2.95%
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.48% 60.5 End-of-day quote.-0.90%
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES -0.16% 86.63 Delayed Quote.6.61%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 973 M
EBIT 2018 3 004 M
Net income 2018 2 137 M
Debt 2018 4 797 M
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 20,37
P/E ratio 2019 18,26
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 43 746 M
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES6.61%43 746
ALLIANZ-2.72%92 897
CHUBB LTD-5.33%63 981
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-10.54%47 310
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.88%46 864
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-11.44%17 864
