Marsh & McLennan : Announces Pricing of $5.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it
has priced $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% Senior
Notes due 2020, $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875%
Senior Notes due 2024, $1,250 million aggregate principal amount of its
4.375% Senior Notes due 2029, $500 million aggregate principal amount of
its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2039, $1,250 million aggregate principal
amount of its 4.900% Senior Notes due 2049 and $300 million aggregate
principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2021
(collectively, the “Notes”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds
to fund, in part, the acquisition (“Acquisition”) of Jardine Lloyd
Thompson Group plc. (“JLT”), including the payment of related fees and
expenses, and to repay certain JLT indebtedness, as well as for general
corporate purposes. The Acquisition is expected to be completed in the
spring of 2019, subject to certain customary conditions. The closing of
the Notes offering is not contingent on the closing of the Acquisition
and is expected to occur on January 15, 2019, subject to certain
customary conditions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner &
Smith Incorporated, Barclays Capital Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.,
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital
Markets, LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities,
LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Notes offering.
ANZ Securities, Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Drexel Hamilton,
LLC, GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC, PNC Capital
Markets LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC and The
Williams Capital Group, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the Notes
offering.
An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has
previously been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
“SEC”). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made by means of a
prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus related to the
offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement
and the base prospectus for more complete information about the issuer
and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting
EDGAR or the SEC website at www.sec.gov;
alternatively, copies may be obtained from: (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone:
1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com,
(ii) Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or
by emailing prospectus@citi.com,
(iii) Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall
Street, New York, NY 10005, telephone: 1-800-503-4611 or by emailing prospectus.CPDG@db.com,
and (iv) Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated,
NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional
services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The company’s
approximately 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries.
With annual revenue over $14 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients
navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four
market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of
all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions.
Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies
that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities.
Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help
organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing
workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and
brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.
