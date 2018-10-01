Marsh & McLennan : Chad Wischmeyer Named Managing Partner for Oliver Wyman Actuarial Consulting

Oliver Wyman announced today that Chad Wischmeyer has been named the Managing Partner for Oliver Wyman Actuarial Consulting effective September 30, 2018. Wischmeyer succeeds David Fishbaum, who, after 15 years of leading the actuarial practice, has decided to return to a full-time consulting role.

Wischmeyer will lead Oliver Wyman’s Actuarial Practice’s 20 offices across North America and Europe. He will focus on the continued growth of the business which includes property and casualty, life and health practice groups.

Wischmeyer has been with Marsh & McLennan Companies for over 30 years, most recently as Oliver Wyman’s Actuarial Property & Casualty Practice Leader. As the property and casualty practice leader, he led the significant geographic expansion of the property and casualty actuarial business and continues to strengthen core business relationships while advancing client service offerings. He is active in promoting professional standards within the actuarial community through his service on various professionalism committees of the Casualty Actuarial Society and the American Academy of Actuaries. Over the last several years, he has brought this dedication to the highest standards of professionalism to his role as the Actuarial Practice Risk Officer. Wischmeyer is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder.

"I am excited to take on the role of Managing Partner and I am grateful to David Fishbaum for his significant contributions during his 15 year tenure,” Wischmeyer said. “It is a privilege to lead our strong and dedicated team of actuarial consultants. It is an exciting time within the practice as we further expand our offerings in Europe and explore opportunities in other regions while continuing to grow our existing business within North America.”

"I am delighted that Chad will be leading our Actuarial practice internationally, and build on the truly differentiated reputation it enjoys with our clients and in the industry. I know that as the types of risks our clients face expand, Chad’s understanding of the way these interact and manifest themselves, as well as his ability to assess, quantify, and articulate them in a fashion that leads to actionable and impactful client outcomes, will serve him well in leading the practice,” said Oliver Wyman CEO Scott McDonald.

About the Actuarial Consulting Practice

The Actuarial Consulting Practice of Oliver Wyman has property & casualty, life, and healthcare actuaries that advise financial institutions, regulators, and self-insured entities across a broad spectrum of risk management issues. With almost 300 professionals across 20 offices in North America, the Caribbean, and Europe, the firm’s consulting actuaries provide independent, objective advice, combining a wide range of expertise with specialized knowledge of specific risks. For more information, go to www.oliverwyman.com/actuaries.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 50+ cities across nearly 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 4,700 professionals around the world who help clients optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

