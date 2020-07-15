Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marsh & McLennan Companies    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marsh & McLennan Companies : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.455 to $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 14, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 27, 2020.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
12:14pMARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/02MARSH & MCLENNAN : To Host Second Quarter Earnings Call On July 30
PU
07/02MARSH & MCLENNAN : to Host Second Quarter Earnings Investor Call on July 30
BU
06/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: France says U.S. move is a "provocation"
06/16CONTEXT SUMMITS : and Mercer Report Reveals High Investor Conviction in Hedge Fu..
BU
06/09MARSH & MCLENNAN : Organizations Revamp Mobility Programs With Alternate Forms o..
BU
05/29MERCER : Paper Highlights Governance as Key to Address and Mitigate Global Syste..
BU
05/28OLIVER WYMAN : Announces Equity Investment in Corridor Platforms
BU
05/27MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
05/21MARSH & MCLENNAN : Americans Look Forward to Traveling More When COVID-19 Restri..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 802 M - -
Net income 2020 2 147 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 55 795 M 55 795 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 110,28 $
Last Close Price 110,24 $
Spread / Highest target 9,76%
Spread / Average Target 0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.05%55 795
ALLIANZ SE-14.52%87 595
CHUBB LIMITED-16.01%59 010
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.04%54 750
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.02%26 519
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-36.25%13 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group