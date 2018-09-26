Log in
Marsh & McLennan : Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
09/26/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2018, to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The company's nearly 65,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue over $14 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading firms. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.


© Business Wire 2018
