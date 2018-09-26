Marsh & McLennan : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC)
today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.415 per share on outstanding
common stock, payable on November 15, 2018, to stockholders of record on
October 11, 2018.
