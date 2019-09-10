Marsh & McLennan : Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer's West Market

Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth and career, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), has appointed Don Bobo to Office Leader for Southern California and Trudi Sharpsteen as Partner, Health & Benefits and Leader of the Large and Jumbo Employer Team, West Market. Mr. Bobo will report to Macaire Pace, West Market CEO and Ms. Sharpsteen will report to Maura Cawley, Large and Jumbo Employer Team Leader, US.

“We are thrilled to have Don and Trudi taking on these key leadership roles,” said Ms. Pace. “Their experience and proven track records will fuel our continued growth across the West.”

Prior to this role, Mr. Bobo served as Office Leader for the Mountain States, where he was responsible for Mercer’s business across four offices and seven states. He has more than 26 years of domestic and international experience in human resources, both as a consultant and practitioner. Mr. Bobo earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from California Poly, San Luis Obispo and his Masters of Business Administration from Houston Baptist University.

Ms. Sharpsteen has more than 30 years of experience at both national benefits consulting firms and health plans. She has served the large and jumbo employer community for the majority of her career. Before joining Mercer, she served as Area Vice President at Blue Shield of California refining strategy for the national accounts market. Prior to that role, she was a Senior Consultant at Willis Towers Watson, serving on the West Division Leadership Team. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at University of California, Berkeley.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people with 76,000 colleagues and annualized revenue approaching $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005772/en/